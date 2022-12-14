NBA: Regular-season MVP trophy will be named after Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

NEW YORK - The National Basketball Association is renaming its annual regular-season Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after legendary star Michael Jordan – who claimed the honour five times with the Chicago Bulls.

The league unveiled the newly designed Michael Jordan Trophy on Tuesday, along with five other reimagined trophies named after league pioneers that will now be presented to the NBA’s end-of-season award winners.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, won five MVP awards in his 15-season career, tied for second-most behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who won six.

The NBA’s Social Justice Champion award is named for Abdul-Jabbar, the Los Angeles Lakers icon.

Other renamed awards announced on Tuesday were the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for the Defensive Player of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for Rookie of the Year, the John Havlicek Trophy for Sixth Man of the Year and the George Mikan Trophy for Most Improved Player.

The NBA also announced a new award for Clutch Player of the Year, named after Jerry West, who played nine NBA Finals and remains the only player to win the Finals MVP award while losing the series.

The new Michael Jordan Trophy was created with input from the NBA icon, who requested that it not be a likeness of him.

It features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for a crystal basketball, and includes elements that reflect Jordan’s career, including references to his jersey No. 23 and his six NBA titles.

Previously, the league’s MVP trophy was named after former commissioner Maurice Podoloff, whose name will now be attached to a new trophy honouring the team that posts the best regular-season record. AFP