NBA nears broadcast deals worth $76 billion with NBC, ESPN and Amazon, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: The NBA logo is displayed as people pass by the NBA Store in New York City, U.S., October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Updated
Jun 05, 2024, 09:31 PM
Published
Jun 05, 2024, 09:01 PM

The National Basketball Association is close to finalizingseparate broadcast deals with NBC, Disney's ESPN and Amazon that would bring in about $76 billion in media revenue over 11 years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Comcast's NBC is nearing a deal with the league to pay an average of $2.5 billion a year, the report said.

Amazon’s package would amount to $1.8 billion a year and will include regular-season and playoff games, among other tournaments, according to the report.

With payments averaging about $2.6 billion annually, Disney will retain an NBA package and continue to air the NBA Finals. It will pay more than the $1.5 billion it paid for the current deal but will get fewer games under the new deal, WSJ reported.

The companies and the NBA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top