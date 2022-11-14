NBA: Joel Embiid flirts with quadruple-double in monster 59-point game

LOS ANGELES – Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid put on a show for the home fans on Sunday night, nearly becoming just the fifth player in NBA history to record a quadruple-double.

Instead, the five-time All-Star centre had to settle for a career-high 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a career-high-tying seven blocks in Philadelphia’s 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.

Embiid, who reached the 50-point plateau for the third time in his career, was 19-for-28 from the field and hit 20 of his 24 free throws.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance, when you combine defense and offense,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after Embiid became the first player in league history with 50 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official statistic in the 1973-74 season.

Embiid dominated the fourth quarter, especially down the stretch, as he scored 26 of the Sixers’ 27 fourth-quarter points – including the club’s final 13 to secure the victory.

Five of his blocks came in the fourth, including a late swat with the Sixers leading by three that helped deny the Jazz a road win. REUTERS, AFP