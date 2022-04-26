NBA: Jayson Tatum shines as Celtics complete Nets sweep

NEW YORK (AFP, REUTERS) - Jayson Tatum scored 29 points as the Boston Celtics completed a 4-0 series sweep to eliminate the Brooklyn Nets from the National Basketball Association play-offs on Monday (April 25).

Kevin Durant delivered a towering 39-point display for the Nets, but it was not enough to stop the powerful Celtics' line-up from sealing a 116-112 victory at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Boston's balanced offence and battle-hardened defence once again proved too much for Brooklyn, who trailed from start to finish as a late rally from the home side came up just short.

"We knew who we were facing, we knew how talented they were, and we knew it was going to be a dogfight," said Tatum, who endured a nervous final two minutes after fouling out as the Nets chipped away at the Celtics' lead.

"It was 4-0 but each game was back and forth and tough. We just believed in ourselves. We took it one game at a time and didn't get too far ahead of ourselves."

He was one of five Celtics players in double figures, with Jaylen Brown also coming up big with 22 points and point guard Marcus Smart adding 20 points with 11 assists.

Grant Williams delivered four three-pointers off the bench in a 14-point haul while Al Horford added 13.

Second seeds Boston will now face either defending champions Milwaukee or Chicago in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Celtics' clean sweep of Brooklyn - tipped as championship contenders before the season - is all the more remarkable given Boston's indifferent early-season form.

As recently as February, Boston were languishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, well outside the automatic play-off places.

Tatum said the Celtics had started clicking as a unit in January.

"It took us a minute, but when we got our full team, we were right there," he said. "We stayed composed, we stayed together, we didn't lose sight of what we were trying to accomplish and we haven't looked back since."

The Nets meanwhile will go back to the drawing board after a season that promised so much ended in a first-round exit from the playoffs.

While Durant delivered his best performance of the post-season, Kyrie Irving was restricted to 20 points and just five assists while Seth Curry added 23 points.