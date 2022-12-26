NBA: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics dismantle Bucks

Jayson Tatum posted his fifth straight 30-point game, leading the Boston Celtics with 41 en route to a 139-118 Christmas Day win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Tatum and Jaylen Brown (29 points) combined for 70 points in a game for the eighth time in their careers. Tatum added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals as Boston won back-to-back games.
Derrick White, Grant Williams and Al Horford also scored in double figures, helping Boston shoot 19 of 39 from three-point range.
Marcus Smart handed out eight assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 27 points, while Jrue Holiday finished with 23, Brook Lopez scored 16 and Massachusetts native Pat Connaughton added 15 on four three-pointers in Milwaukee’s third straight loss.
Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis each pulled in nine rebounds, and Holiday also dished out seven assists.
After Boston led by just one at half time, Tatum posted a 20-point third quarter to help the Celtics build a 14-point lead.
Tatum and Horford hit from downtown as the Celtics opened the second half on an 8-2 run. Following a Bucks timeout, Tatum hit three of the hosts’ five straight field goals to help increase the score to 87-78. Connaughton had eight straight Milwaukee points in the midst.
The entire Bucks team outscored Tatum by only five in the quarter, and it was a 100-86 game entering the final frame after a Grant Williams corner trey.
Joe Ingles hit a running three-pointer as Milwaukee closed to nine early in the fourth, but Williams bookended a 10-0 Celtics run with three-pointers to make it 110-91. Brown later scored 10 straight points to help put the game out of reach.
The Celtics shot seven of nine over the first 4:03. Tatum and Brown hit back-to-back triples to cap an 8-0 run, turning a 12-11 deficit into a 19-12 lead and forcing Milwaukee to call a timeout.
Milwaukee used a 10-3 run to get within 30-28 late in the first. Brown followed with a pullup 3-pointer and Hauser banked in a deep triple at the buzzer, extending Boston’s lead to 36-28.
Shortly after an 8-0 Milwaukee run, Tatum responded with a hammer dunk over Antetokounmpo with 5:07 left before halftime.
Boston’s lead was just 62-61 at the break, as Lopez hit a fadeaway with 2.8 seconds left before Brown missed three foul shots.
In earlier matches, Joel Embiid and James Harden combined to spark Philadelphia’s 119-112 NBA triumph at New York while Luka Doncic powered Dallas over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Cameroonian star Embiid struck for 35 points and eight rebounds while Harden delivered 29 points and 13 assists in the 76ers’ eighth consecutive victory.
Philadelphia improved to 20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference, and stretched the lead over the sixth-place Knicks (18-16) despite Julius Randle’s 35 points for New York, losers of three straight games.
The Knicks led by as many as 14 points in the first half but the Sixers stayed close and Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help ignite Philadelphia.
New York’s Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and added 11 assists before leaving with an apparent right hip injury in the fourth quarter.
At Dallas, the host Mavericks got 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists from Slovenian star Doncic in downing the Lakers 124-115 while Christian Wood added 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
The Mavericks were down 54-43 at half time before outscoring the Lakers 51-21 in the third quarter, the only quarter Dallas outscored the Lakers.
LeBron James scored a game-high 38 points with six rebounds and five assists and Russell Westbrook added 17 points off the bench but the Lakers dropped their fourth game in a row and fell to 13-20, 13th in the Western Conference.
Anthony Davis remains sidelined with a right foot injury for the Lakers.
The Mavericks used the Christmas holiday contest as the backdrop to unveiling a statue of former Dallas great Dirk Nowitzki, the German playmaker’s bronze image captured making a fadeaway jumper.
Nowitzki led Dallas to the 2011 NBA crown and was the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2007. REUTERS, AFP