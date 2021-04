He won Singapore's first sambo gold medal at the SEA Games after making an 11th-hour switch ahead of the 2019 edition in the Philippines, but Nazri Sutari's heart always remained with kickboxing.

With sambo not featuring at the upcoming edition of the Games - kickboxing will - the 30-year-old decided the time was right for a return. He resumed kickboxing training earlier this year after a major knee injury, with an eye on making the cut for Hanoi in November.