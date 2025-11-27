Nayaad to go one better

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nayaad (Nawaf Almudiani, in red) ran second to Agdarhom (Abdullah Alfairouz) in a Local Bred Maiden (1,600m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse in Riyadh on Nov 7. The Sudden Heat colt gets a chance to go one better with Ricardo Ferreira up this time, in the Local Bred Open for colts and geldings (1,600m) at the same track on Nov 28.

RACE 1 (1,200m)

(12) OSLO is an unraced Frozen Power colt out of an 84-rated local-bred mare who won her first three starts. Precocious pedigree for leading connections.

(6) ELA ALAMAM is an unraced Equal Millar colt out of a talented 79-rated French-bred mare. Pedigree indicates longer distances but these connections have had good success recently.

(15) WAFI ALKHEIR is a thrice-raced maiden who has improved since dropping down in distance. Likely to play a part in the finish.

(14) SAUDI FLAME plugged on at the one pace to finish sixth of 19 over 1,400m on debut earlier in November. Not without place claims, granted some improvement.

RACE 2 (1,400m)

(12) RABEGH surged late to finish a close-up second behind A L Leader over 1,200m here two weeks ago. A form reversal may be on the cards over this longer trip.

(16) THENAYAAN blazed speed over 1,600m on debut earlier in November but weakened tamely. A shorter trip and jockey upgrade could elicit a better result.

(1) A L LEADER improved from first to second outing when he landed a 1,200m maiden here two weeks ago. This trip should not pose a problem but that may have been a weak race.

(8) GO STARMAN shaped fairly when fourth of 12 over 1,200m on his penultimate start, but his two other efforts were mediocre.

RACE 3 (1,400m)

(6) AURAL put on a solid performance to finish third of 12 in a 1,200m handicap last week. Should be suited by the extra distance and is handicapped to go close.

(5) DABIE is a speedy colt who won in this grade on his penultimate start off 6lb lower. Leading contender to add another victory from a good draw.

(1) DADAN is an inconsistent type whose last win came off a mark of 77 in March 2024. He is 7lb below that now but this trip is an inadequate test.

(3) HENA ALJOOD is a three-time winner, all over 1,200m, but is down to a winnable mark and could contend if she gets across from a wide stall.

RACE 4 (2,000m)

(7) KATHEER caught the eye with a strong finish over 1,800m in Cup company earlier in November. Perhaps the classiest of these and should be dangerous if he has a fast pace to chase.

(2) MORODAN is a strong-staying four-time winner who scored over course and distance in October. Not disgraced when 12th of 17 in Group 2 company last time.

(9) EAJABEE was sixth of 17 in Group 2 company over course and distance two weeks ago. Might have the measure of some more fancied rivals in this spot.

(1) ABO SHAIKHAH is a prolific eight-time winner who appears to have lost his way. Finished last of 17 in Group 2 company here a fortnight ago and has something to prove, despite the drop in grade.

RACE 5 (2,000m)

(7) WATHAB ALMASHAHEER has three wins from four starts and should be very difficult to beat in this spot, provided he stays.

(1) ALMUJATHER shaped nicely in two maidens over shorter distances to begin his career. This is tougher but he might have improvement to come.

(4) NAWAF GOODAH has been knocking on the door in maidens. Should improve for the extra distance.

(2) AYMAN WASET has yet to win in six starts but placed in Open and maiden company at Taif. This trip may stretch him.

RACE 6 (1,800m)

(2) IBN HADHBAAN was a course-and-distance Open winner this time in 2024. Dropped to a much lower grade and highly capable of going close.

(7) HAJAAN is an unexposed gelding who got off the mark at the 11th attempt over course and distance last week. Hit with a 16lb rise but has joined leading connections.

(5) KAFOO KAREEM is a strong stayer who should strip fitter from his comeback run.

(9) AHMADY was a deep closer who finished second of 20 in a 0-65 handicap over this trip two weeks ago. Not without a chance.

RACE 7 (1,600m)

(1) AJWADI is a Group 2 winner over this course and distance last season. Inconsistent this term but could bounce back with regular rider back on board.

(11) POWER OF BEAUTY has eight wins from 25 starts and top rated in this field. Third in this contest 12 months ago and likely to fare better.

(4) DEFUNDED is a classy US import with solid local form. Fourth in a course-and-distance Cup race in October and could better that display.

(2) ALAHAM is a strong stayer who made all in the Okaz Cup at Taif in September. Likely to adopt front-running tactics again from his wide draw.

RACE 8 (1,600m – Best Bet)

(2) AEADAT is a phenomenal mare with 14 wins from 20 starts. Enters this on a 10-race winning streak and snared this exact prize last season. Hard to beat.

(10) MISAAEEL is an in-form filly with consecutive wins in Cup races over 1,400m this term. Looks the main danger to Aeadat.

(4) BINT FARHH is a smart mare who won a Cup race over course and distance in January. Placed on all three starts in 2025 but can measure up if she bounces back.

(8) MERBA ALAEZ has seven wins from 21 starts. Last win came over 1,600m at Taif in August. Not without a chance.

RACE 9 (1,600m)

(23) BASMAT ALMUHAMADIH was fourth of 12 in the 1,400m Taif Cup in September before getting off the mark last time. The only previous winner in this race and clearly the horse to beat if she makes the cut. Reserve.

(2) ROGHM ALDHROOF was placed on two occasions in fillies maidens at Taif over 1,400m and 1,600m. Pitched in at the deep end in Cup company last time. This should be a bit easier.

(10) ALTHBOOB is a steadily progressive type who finished second of 16 in a course-and-distance maiden last time. Place claims.

(7) BLUE WING is a deep closer who has finished second on her last two tries in maidens here over 1,400m/1,600m. Not without a place chance.

RACE 10 (1,600m)

(5) NAYAAD was a highly promising second of 19 on debut over course and distance earlier in November. Would not be a surprise if he went one place better from a good draw.

(15) FAYIZ ALMUHAMADIH closed well from off the pace to finish second of 19 on debut over 1,400m in October. Ready to take a big jump forward.

(2) LAE OYOUN MAZIAD stayed on nicely to finish fourth of 18 in a course-and-distance Cup race here in October. Disappointed last time but now drops in grade.

(8) AZIZ FAHAD is an unraced Vekoma gelding out of a US-bred mare. Interesting pedigree and blinkers fitted for debut.

RACE 11 (1,600m)

(11) RASHEEQAH ALSAYED is a two-time winner who ran away with a course-and-distance Open race here three weeks ago. Looks like the horse to beat.

(17) WSHMIH ALSRAYA has failed to show the form of his emphatic debut win over 1,400m last season. Sixth behind Rasheeqah Alsayed last time.

(3) GHAIM ALBAHR ran out a comfortable winner on debut and does not have much to find on official ratings. Connections do well with this type.

(12) RB ARM CANDY was third of 11 behind Rasheeqah Alsayed over course and distance earlier this month. Place contender.

RACE 12 (2,400m)

(4) WARDAT ALWAYS was runner-up to Ro’ya Alkareem over course and distance in March. Races off the same mark here and has fitness on her side.

(2) RO’YA ALKAREEM ended last season with a course-and-distance win off a 1lb lower mark. Should improve for his comeback run and cannot be dismissed.

(6) MIQDAAM ALSAAD was off the mark at the 12th attempt when he clung on for victory over course and distance in a 0-75 handicap two weeks ago. Given a 4lb rise and should be competitive.

(8) SABEEL ALKHEIR was third behind Miqdaam Alsaad in a course-and-distance handicap here a fortnight ago. Should not be too far behind that rival once again.

[ο] Comments courtesy of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia