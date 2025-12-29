Navajo Nation should deliver

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) TURN IT UP finished second in a strong contest last time and rates as the one to beat.

(1) BUFFALO KING CODY should improve after finishing less than two lengths behind Turn It Up. He is carded to run at Greyville on Dec 26. Has place potential.

Watch for betting support for newcomer (7) Theodore Rooseveld.

(4) Spirit Of Gabz placed second-up. Keep an eye on him.

Race 2 (1,000m)

There was not much to choose between Pathfork filly (5) ELEGANT EDGE and Rafeef filly (4) DUCHESS ZAHRA on debut. The latter had the edge then – finishing 0.9 length ahead – and is 2kg worse off. Elegant Edge will need to jump on terms.

(1) PRINCESS OF ALL tired late over further last time. The drop in trip suits.

(2) BELL OF ANGELUS lost form in KwaZulu-Natal but showed fair potential earlier.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(1) ROCK MUSIC was a different horse with blinkers on. He was easily beaten by another sudden improver, but did finish second after showing good pace and must build on the effort.

(8) TAKING A RISK finished second in her last three races. The drop in distance should not be a problem.

(2) FRANKIE FAHRENHEIT seems capable of better. Hopefully, he jumps on terms.

(3) UNDERDOG has earning potential.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(9) THE REASON finished third second-up and is looking for the distance. She is knocking on the door.

(3) DELAWARE RIVER can go one better after finishing second over the course and distance last time. She has gate 1 and should have no excuses.

(1) WINDS OF GRACE’s overdue maiden win can come at any time, but she did finish behind Delaware River when they last met.

(8) Master’s Rose could do better over the longer trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) TROMBOLINES was gallant in defeat when beaten only ½ length on debut. He needs to transition to the turn and learn fast.

(3) STAY TUNED is an older horse with decent form and he could be tough to fend off.

(10) REECE’S WISH is looking to go one better after having finished second in his two starts.

(5) LE TURBO is not without claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Things did not work out for (1) PARISIAN WALKWAY in the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup (2,000m). But he has high-class ability, is best weighted and could be hard to peg back.

(4) SPEEDMAN is unbeaten in two starts and could be better over the longer distance.

(3) SOLAR SAIL has had some tough luck. He is capable but is carded to run over this trip on Dec 27 and must be watched before a final assessment of his chances.

(5) Zanthar cannot be ignored.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(3) NAVAJO NATION has been taking on the best around lately and, if seeing it out, he could be very dangerous.

(5) UNITED COUNCIL goes well for Muzi Yeni and is best weighted, so she could turn it around.

(4) NEBRAAS had United Council 1½ lengths behind in the Listed Java Stakes (2,400m) and could confirm at the same weight terms.

(2) POETS WARRIOR is back from a rest and must be respected.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(4) TEXAS MISSILE won easily last time. He met weaker and will be tested.

(5) REAL STUNNER won his last race easily and may realise his true potential.

(9) MILITARY MOVES has done little wrong and there should be more to come.

(2) ZIP CODE stayed on last time. He could be looking for the ground.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) THE MIGHTIEST ran on well to beat some useful sorts. He could show the strength of the form, even if lumping top weight.

(2) MICHAEL FARADAY popped up again with a decent run. He jumps from a decent gate and should have every chance.

(3) APOSTROPHE won in a crowded finish last time. She can be in the fight again.

(7) COMMANDER OF ALL has beaten Michael Faraday and needs to be taken seriously.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(4) GUERILLA WARFARE has drawn well and should have every chance on form.

(2) WAR OF KINGDOMS overraced in his only try over the distance. He has done well against stronger and must go close.

(9) TOMMY ATKINS showed good resolve to get his maiden win and can improve.

(7) FATHER CHRISTMAS should prefer returning to 1,400m. He has an earlier engagement but it could pay to get involved in the quartet bet.