National women’s floorball coach Lim Jin Quan steps down, citing the job’s demands

SINGAPORE – When the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) was hit by financial difficulties in 2016, Lim Jin Quan, then a national floorballer, felt the full brunt of it.

To represent Singapore at international tournaments, Lim and his teammates had to fork out money from their personal savings.

But instead of bemoaning his misfortune, Lim decided to take matters into his own hands by becoming part of the system. After retiring as a player in 2017, he began coaching at grassroots level to build up his portfolio before eventually landing the men’s national team job in 2019 – at the age of 26.

After nearly five years at the helm – which saw his teams winning several regional titles – Lim announced his departure from SFA on Feb 23, citing the demands of the job.

National assistant coach Tan Yi Ru, who has worked with him since July 2023, will take over on an interim basis with an eye on the women’s Under-19 World Floorball Championship in Finland from May 8-12.

“I just want to take a break,” Lim told The Sunday Times on Feb 24. “As a coach, we are always trying to improve the situations of our players.

“At one point of time, I was managing about 80 athletes – 40 from each side (men’s and women’s teams) – who all have different challenges. It can be very stressful at times and I’m just glad to be able to take a breather.”

In 2020, he had taken on a dual role by accepting an offer to take charge of the national women’s team, which he coached exclusively later on.

Two years later, he led them to the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup. In 2023, they secured SEA Games gold medal before placing 12th at the 16-team World Floorball Championship on home soil, matching their best finish in 2019.

With national floorballers managing either full-time studies or jobs alongside training six times a week, Lim was constantly checking in on their well-being. He also had to deal with situations where some were contemplating retirement.

As a former player himself, Lim is well aware of their sacrifices.

“I wanted to be the change from what I saw as a player. I dedicated an (Instagram) post to the athletes because everyone should know about the cost of doing this in Singapore culturally,” he said.

“We often hear good things of parents being supportive and the school doing a tremendous job in facilitating pursuing academic excellence while still supporting sporting achievements. But not everyone is blessed with those circumstances.”