National women’s floorball coach Lim Jin Quan steps down, citing the job’s demands

SINGAPORE – When the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) was hit by financial difficulties in 2016, Lim Jin Quan, then a national floorballer, felt the full brunt of it.
To represent Singapore at international tournaments, Lim and his teammates had to fork out money from their personal savings.
But instead of bemoaning his misfortune, Lim decided to take matters into his own hands by becoming part of the system. After retiring as a player in 2017, he began coaching at grassroots level to build up his portfolio before eventually landing the men’s national team job in 2019 – at the age of 26.
After nearly five years at the helm – which saw his teams winning several regional titles – Lim announced his departure from SFA on Feb 23, citing the demands of the job.
National assistant coach Tan Yi Ru, who has worked with him since July 2023, will take over on an interim basis with an eye on the women’s Under-19 World Floorball Championship in Finland from May 8-12.
“I just want to take a break,” Lim told The Sunday Times on Feb 24. “As a coach, we are always trying to improve the situations of our players.
“At one point of time, I was managing about 80 athletes – 40 from each side (men’s and women’s teams) – who all have different challenges. It can be very stressful at times and I’m just glad to be able to take a breather.”
In 2020, he had taken on a dual role by accepting an offer to take charge of the national women’s team, which he coached exclusively later on.
Two years later, he led them to the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup. In 2023, they secured SEA Games gold medal before placing 12th at the 16-team World Floorball Championship on home soil, matching their best finish in 2019.
With national floorballers managing either full-time studies or jobs alongside training six times a week, Lim was constantly checking in on their well-being. He also had to deal with situations where some were contemplating retirement.
As a former player himself, Lim is well aware of their sacrifices.
“I wanted to be the change from what I saw as a player. I dedicated an (Instagram) post to the athletes because everyone should know about the cost of doing this in Singapore culturally,” he said.
“We often hear good things of parents being supportive and the school doing a tremendous job in facilitating pursuing academic excellence while still supporting sporting achievements. But not everyone is blessed with those circumstances.”
SFA president Ben Ow said Lim has left a legacy in helping the SFA move forward as a national sport association (NSA).
“Back then, we were an NSA without much funding. Jin Quan came in at a time when nobody really wanted to step up to take on the head coach role. I think he went above and beyond as a coach to make sure the team was run well. It wasn’t an easy job, especially during Covid,” Ow said.
When Lim came on board in 2019, he was initially working on a pro-bono basis, just like his fellow SFA coaches including 2020 Coach of the Year Louise Khng, who had coached the women’s team before him.
Later that year, all national coaches were given an allowance. In 2020, that improved to a part-time contract before full-time contracts were offered from 2022 onwards.
Amanda Yeap, who recently retired from the national team, said that while she feels “bittersweet” about his departure, as a friend, she is “comforted by the peace this decision brings him”.
Yeap, 29, added: “Coach JQ is mostly a passionate teacher who imparts techniques and tactics to help his players improve, often a die-hard motivator who drives us to perform at our best and occasionally a sincere mentor who provides guidance and support as we develop ourselves both on and off court.”
While Lim has led the women’s team to two major titles – the 2022 AOFC Cup and 2023 SEA Games – his most cherished moment as a head coach was something more intangible.
A compliment from a newly appointed physiotherapist, Asnurizan Shauki, during the 2022 AOFC Cup campaign left an indelible mark in Lim’s mind.
“Towards the end of the tournament, Asnurizan being a father of two, said to me that he wants his young daughters to be mixing with the national athletes. He felt these were women with good character and values and people his daughters should look up to and be inspired by,” Lim said.
“That just brought great joy to me.”
To Lim, these words meant he had succeeded as a coach – beyond the conventional benchmarks of medals and trophies.
Lim Jin Quan’s record as national floorball coach
Men’s Team
2019 SEA Games - Silver
2019 Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup - Champion
2020 World Floorball Championship (played in 2021) - 16th
Women’s Team
2021 World Floorball Championship - 14th
2022 Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup - Champion
2023 SEA Games - Gold
2023 World Floorball Championship - 12th