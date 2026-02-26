Paint the National Stadium red and bring back the Kallang Roar on March 31

From fan tees and blind box keychains to a TikTok roar contest and a travelling football exhibition, here is how you can show your support for the Lions in their final Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

Celebrate the achievements of the Singapore national football team, which has already qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup, come March 31 when it hosts Bangladesh in the last match of the qualifying campaign.

Turn the National Stadium into a sea of red. That is the call to football fans as the Lions prepare to play their final Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2027 qualifier on March 31.

After securing qualification to the tournament in Saudi Arabia, the Singapore national football team will play a Group C match against Bangladesh.

It marks the first time the Lions have qualified for the Asian Cup on merit. Their only previous appearance came in 1984, when they featured as hosts.

To celebrate the team’s achievement and enliven the atmosphere, a series of official Lions merchandise is already on sale on Shopee and will be made available at selected offline activations.

Merchandise will also be available at Kallang Wave Mall from March 28 to 31 and on match day at the National Stadium.

Both versions of the fan tees, which come emblazoned with the slogan "Roar Together. Rise Together", are available on Shopee and on match day. PHOTO: FAS

Fan tees come in two versions – Classic Crest and Roar & Rise – with caps and blind box keychains rounding off the range. Printed across the various products is the slogan “Roar Together. Rise Together”, as organisers seek to rally supporters in one united colour for the clash.

Roar for the Lions

Beyond wearing the colours, fans are being invited to make their voices heard online before the Kallang Roar returns to the stands.

Supporters can take part in the Roar Challenge on TikTok using an official voice-detection filter to record their loudest roar. They must post their entries with the hashtag #FASRoarChallenge and tag friends to join in.

Supporters are encouraged to rally behind the Lions by taking part in the Roar Challenge on TikTok with three winners snagging a pair of match tickets each. PHOTO: FAS

Three participants with the highest roar scores and most creative entries will win a pair of match tickets.

The campaign will also move into the heartlands.

More on this topic Tickets to Lions’ final Asian Cup qualifier with Bangladesh on sale from Feb 19

Fans can look forward to roadshows across the island in the lead-up to match day, with football-themed activities and community engagements taking place at Our Tampines Hub from Feb 26 to 27; and Bishan Community from March 13 to 15.

A community roadshow and the Through the Tunnel exhibition will travel across Singapore, making stops at Our Tampines Hub; Bishan Community Club; and Kallang Wave Mall. PHOTO: FAS

From March 16 to 31, Kallang Wave Mall will host the Through the Tunnel exhibition, tracing key chapters in Singapore football from the iconic 1994 “Dream Team” to the present Lions squad, which booked their place at the 2027 Asian Cup.

At the exhibition, visitors can also learn team captain Hariss Harun and head coach Gavin Lee’s reflections on what this campaign means.

At the end of the trail, fans can leave their own mark. A message wall invites supporters to pen notes of belief and encouragement – a reminder that the roar does not begin on the pitch, but in the stands.

Singapore vs Bangladesh March 31, 2026

National Stadium

Kick-off: 8pm On match day, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Curated fan zones will feature: Tattoo stickers/airbrush tattoos

Balloon sculpting

Photo walls

Live jersey name customisation

Visitors can also expect football-themed games and family-friendly activities, with official merchandise booths operating at Kallang Wave Mall from March 28 to 31.

Having witnessed the Lions overcome Hong Kong 2-1 last year in person, football fan Daryl Eng is glad the exhibition will “celebrate the achievements of our players”.

“Watching our players and knowing that they worked hard to get to where they are, that fills me with so much pride,” says the 28-year-old. “It wasn’t just the Ilhan [Fandi] goal in Hong Kong but also the contributions of players in the past that have led to this qualification for 2027.”

All roads lead to Kallang

While Singapore have already secured their place at the 2027 tournament, the match against Bangladesh remains significant.

A strong performance would allow the Lions to close their qualifying campaign on a high and carry momentum into the continental tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Just as importantly, it offers a chance to reconnect with supporters at the National Stadium, where past highs – from the Malaysia Cup era to the 2005 Tiger Cup triumph on home soil – were built on packed stands and vocal home support.