National bowler Colleen Pee wins silver at Malaysian International Open

SINGAPORE – On the hunt for her first senior title, national bowler Colleen Pee came just short at the 41st Malaysian International Open on Saturday, when the 18-year-old was beaten by Malaysia’s Lavinia Kho in the women’s stepladder final.

Topping the women’s round with 1,777 pinfalls from eight games, the Singaporean looked set for success after qualifying as the top seed.

She got off to a flying start against women’s graded masters champion Kho in game 1, scoring back-to-back strikes in the first two frames. But her opponent’s late charge saw her putting away four consecutive strikes to win the first game 194-176.

Buoyed by the win, her 18-year-old rival claimed the next one 207-177 to seal victory to the delight of the home crowd at the Sunway Mega Lanes in Petaling Jaya.

Pee, who had to overcome nerves before the stepladder final, said: “I am definitely disappointed. However, I will come back stronger for the next international open as I want to be a better version of myself.

“From this, I have learnt new knowledge about lane play. There is always room to improve myself such as decision making on ball choice. I will be working to improve on myself in areas like my tactical and mental game.”

High hopes were placed on the young bowler’s shoulders after she won four golds at the International Bowling Federation U21 World Championships in 2022, a result that earned her the Singapore Bowling Federation Youth Bowler of the Year accolade.

The battle of teenagers at the Malaysian Open eventually went Kho’s way, as the local favourite, who beat compatriot Nora Lyana Nastasia 212-204 in the semi-final, clinched her second title at the event. Pee settled for the silver and a cheque of RM$15,000 (S$4,400).

Commending her opponent, Pee said: “Although I have lost to her, I felt that she was very composed in this high intensity level of competition. Considering her young age, I felt that she performed very well and definitely deserved her win.”