National baseball captain Eleazar Ng is the first Singaporean to earn a professional contract

The 24-year-old, who will be with the team till October, is the first Singaporean to sign a professional baseball contract.

Before him, compatriot Kohei Wong became the first player from the Republic to join a professional baseball outfit when he was with Japanese team Ibaraki Astro Planets on a training contract in 2023.

But pursuing the sport professionally was not always the plan for Ng. Just a few months ago, he was mulling over whether to take up the offer to join the team, which was set up to promote baseball in South-east Asia.

Operated by Neo Asia Japan, the team comprise mainly Indonesian players, alongside others from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Japan.

The pitcher had caught the eye of the team’s scouts while Singapore were in Indonesia playing friendlies ahead of the Asian Games in 2023.

He received a verbal offer from the team and while he was keen, there were some other factors like being away from his family to consider.

Going to Japan also meant Ng, who was a regular in the Singapore Armed Forces, would have to take a pay cut. This was a concern for him with big expenses such as his Build-To-Order flat on the horizon.

He consulted those around him, including his colleagues, friends, family members, partner and his teammates back home, who told him to go for it as it was a rare opportunity and a chance to raise the profile of the sport in Singapore.

Ng also asked himself if he would regret not going in the future. He added: “The answer was yes. I didn’t want to grow old and tell my kids I almost made it to play in Japan.”

The team’s president Yuji Fukuhara highlighted his goal to help develop baseball in various parts of Asia where the sport is not as prominent, adding he was impressed by Ng’s ability.

Fukuhara said: “He has a strong sense of responsibility, and is expected to have a future as a young fastball pitcher.”