National badminton singles coach backs Jason Teh, Loh Kean Yew for success in 2026

National singles coach Kim Ji-hyun has given national shuttlers Loh Kean Yew (left) and Jason Teh the target of winning more titles this year.

SINGAPORE – A topsy-turvy year has highlighted the need for greater consistency as Singapore’s top men’s singles badminton players Loh Kean Yew and Jason Teh seek a strong start to the new season.

While both players each won at least one title on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, the year ended on a sour note at the SEA Games in Thailand, where they returned with just a men’s team bronze medal.

The pair will be eager to turn the page at the season-opening Malaysia Open, with national singles coach Kim Ji-hyun setting them the target of winning more titles, especially in the prestigious Super 750 and 1000 events.

When asked about her hopes for the two players at the Jan 6-11 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, the South Korean said: “For the first tournament, my expectations are for our players to apply what we have been working on in training, stay composed in key moments, and show consistency from match to match.

“With such a focus, the results will follow.”

The Malaysia Open is one of four Super 1000 events on the BWF World Tour, alongside the All England, China and Indonesia Opens. The Super 1000 events are ranked just below the World Tour Finals and above the Super 750, Super 500 and Super 300 tournaments in terms of ranking points and prize money.

While the pair won Super 300 titles in 2025 – world No. 10 Loh clinched the Taipei Open and 21st-ranked Teh was victorious at the Korea and Thailand Masters – their coach is not satisfied.

Kim said: “We want to aim higher for victories in the Super 750 and Super 1000 tournaments this year. They can do it.”

In Kuala Lumpur, Loh will have his work cut out against world No. 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the opening round while Teh will face India’s world No.13 Lakshya Sen.

Loh, who acknowledged that it was “a year of hits and misses”, said: “There are always learning points and areas of improvement, even in victory, and I hope for good health, more consistency and breakthroughs in 2026 on the world tour and at the Asian Games.

“ There was not much time to rest after the SEA Games and it was back to preparing for the new season. It is a tough draw for the Malaysia Open but I’ll definitely do my best and try to start the year strong.”

Loh, the world champion in 2021, bagged his 10th career badminton title as he became the first Singaporean to win the Taipei Open in May. But a bacterial infection left him bedridden for weeks and kept him out of international competitions in July.

And in August, the 28-year-old went out in straight sets to the unheralded Victor Lai of Canada in the quarter-finals of the world championships.

For Teh, 2025 was the year when the 25-year-old finally broke through on the international stage, capturing his maiden title at the Thailand Masters in February before adding the Korea Masters crown in November.

Teh, said that his goal in 2026 is “to do my best in every tournament”.

He added: “I have learnt a lot in 2025 from winning two titles, and also from losing a lot of matches. I also learnt that I have to manage many things better, in order to be more consistent in my match play.”

He closed out the season with an exhibition tournament at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center hosted by Chinese badminton great Lin Dan, where he ran Indonesia’s World No. 4 Jonatan Christie close but ultimately fell 18-21, 21-13, 23-21 in singles action.

He also teamed up with Japan’s Kento Momota, who retired in 2024, in a men’s doubles exhibition match against retired Danish and former world No.1 Peter Gade and Lai.

Both Singaporean players also had a SEA Games to forget.

Teh suffered the lowest single-game loss of his badminton career – a 21-2, 21-13 defeat by Indonesia’s 48th-ranked Zaki Ubaidillah in the team semi-finals on Dec 8. Three days later, he lost 22-20, 21-15 to Malaysia’s Justin Hoh in his opening singles clash.

Loh, whose path to winning Singapore’s first SEA Games men’s singles gold in 42 years had been smoothed by the withdrawal of home favourite and fierce rival Kunlavut Vitidsarn from the singles, bowed out 21-19, 21-10 in the quarter-finals to the unseeded Zaki.

“Anything can happen in sport but it still hurts to lose after giving it my all,” Loh said.

Kim said that while Loh and Teh’s willingness to fight through difficult situations was a positive aspect she said that “there is much room for improvement if we want to win higher-tier tournaments, such as improving fitness, making better tactical decisions under pressure and staying mentally strong when the momentum shifts”.

On what Teh needed to do to take a step forward in 2026, Kim said that Teh has “shown good promise that he can perform at the highest level” and added: “In 2026, he needs to show greater consistency in shot execution on court, and believe in his ability to close out matches.”

Kim has also backed both players to respond positively to recent difficulties.

“The end of 2025 was not what they hoped for, especially with their performance at the SEA Games,” said Kim.

“ But setbacks are part of every athlete’s journey. I hope they can use that as motivation by being honest about what needs improvement and committing fully to the process.

“It can be a powerful driver for success.”