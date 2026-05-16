Narvaez strikes again with solo victory in gruelling Giro stage eight

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CHIETI, Italy, May 16 - Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez claimed his second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, delivering a masterful solo performance to win stage eight after a gruelling finale.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider outlasted Andreas Leknessund in a tense pursuit up the final climbs, crossing the line 32 seconds ahead of the Norwegian. Portugal's Afonso Eulalio held on to the leader's pink jersey ahead of Jonas Vingegaard.

Leknessund mounted a determined chase in an effort to stay in contact with Narvaez up the punishing final ascent, but he was unable to bridge the gap and crossed the line in second place.

Following Friday's brutal mountain finish on the Blockhaus, in which Denmark's Vingegaard secured an emphatic victory, the riders moved to the Adriatic coast before tackling a punishing uphill finish in the Marche region town of Fermo.

Norway’s Martin Tjotta of Uno-X Mobility saw off the remaining chasers to secure third place, 10 seconds behind compatriot Leknessund.

Narvaez powered to victory in stage four on Tuesday. The 29-year-old also won Giro stages in 2020 and 2024, and had not raced this season before the Grand Tour following a crash in January in Australia. REUTERS