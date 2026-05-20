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Narvaez edges Mas to complete hat-trick of stage wins at Giro

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Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Porcari to Chiavari - Italy - May 20, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Jhonatan Narvaez celebrates winning stage 11 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Porcari to Chiavari - Italy - May 20, 2026 UAE Team Emirates - XRG's Jhonatan Narvaez celebrates winning stage 11 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

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PORCARI, Italy, May 20 - Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez edged out Spaniard Enric Mas at the end of Wednesday's stage 11 to win his third stage of this year's Giro d'Italia as Afonso Eulalio retained the leader's pink jersey.

Narvaez (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Mas (Movistar) were left to battle for the win after leaving the breakaway group on the final climb and Mas made the first move, only for the Ecuadorean to overtake him before the line.

Italian Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana) won the race for third place at the end of the 195-km ride from Porcari to Chiavari.

There was no change at the top of the general classification, with Portugal's Eulalio maintaining his 27-second lead over race favourite Jonas Vingegaard. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.