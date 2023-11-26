Napoli move up to third after win against Atalanta

Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 25, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal as Atalanta's Ederson reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 25, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 25, 2023 Napoli's Eljif Elmas celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v Napoli - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - November 25, 2023 Napoli's Eljif Elmas celebrates scoring their second goal while wearing red face paint to raise awareness of domestic violence against women REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
BERGAMO, Italy - Napoli won 2-1 away at Atalanta on Saturday, with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Eljif Elmas in each half, propelling them to provisional third place in Serie A.

A minute before halftime, Kvaratskhelia evaded his marker and headed the ball into the net from inside the box to break the deadlock.

Ademola Lookman equalised for Atalanta eight minutes into the second half with a strong header into the bottom left corner, meeting a cross from the right.

Napoli's key striker Victor Osimhen made his comeback after an injury around the hour mark when he came on in place of Giacomo Raspadori.

At the 79th minute, Napoli secured the win when Osimhen provided a pass across the box, giving Elmas the time and space to slot in the ball from a short distance.

Napoli moved to third in the standings with 24 points from 13 games. They are seven points behind leaders Inter Milan and one ahead of fourth-placed AC Milan, who host Fiorentina later on Saturday. REUTERS

