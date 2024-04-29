Napoli held to 2-2 draw by Roma after late Abraham header

NAPLES, Italy - A wasteful Napoli were held to a 2-2 draw at home by AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday, with a late Tammy Abraham header securing a point for the visitors.

Napoli are eighth in the standings with 50 points, while Roma are fifth with 59 with four matches remaining.

The hosts dominated much of the match, with 27 shots to Roma's 10, however, a solid performance from Roma keeper Mile Svilar prevented Napoli from taking all three points.

Napoli controlled the game in the first half, with both Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia nearly breaking the deadlock.

Against the run of play, Roma took the lead from the penalty spot in the 59th minute, with Paulo Dybala converting after Juan Jesus tripped Sardar Azmoun.

Napoli equalised when a shot from Mathias Olivera deflected off defender Rasmus Kristensen and looped over Svilar and into the net.

The hosts took the lead in the 84th minute when Roma's Renato Sanches fouled Kvaratskhelia in the box and Osimhen converted the penalty.

Yet Roma levelled five minutes later, when Abraham headed in a flicked corner. Initially, the effort was flagged offside, but that was overruled by VAR after several minutes. REUTERS