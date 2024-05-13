Naomi Osaka in high spirits despite Rome exit

ROME – Naomi Osaka may have lost 6-2, 6-4 to world No. 7 Zheng Qinwen in the last 16 of the Rome Open on May 13, but the four-time Grand Slam champion said she is leaving the event feeling “more confident” ahead of the French Open.

Osaka was playing at the Foro Italico for the first time in three years after taking a break from the tour to have her first child and is ranked No. 173 in the world. The furthest she has gone in any tournament so far this season was her run to the quarter-finals in Doha.

China’s Zheng breezed past Osaka in one hour and 24 minutes to set up a last-eight clash with either Spaniard Paula Badosa or American third seed Coco Gauff.

“I’m happy with my performance in Rome. It’s been a while since I played well on – I guess I’ve never played well on clay – so I guess I’m happy. I definitely feel a lot more confident leaving than when I came,” Osaka said.

Just before Osaka’s elimination, activists from climate group Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) burst onto the Pietrangeli court where American Madison Keys was beating Sorana Cirstea, and on court 12 where a men’s doubles match was taking place.

Wearing orange vests, they threw a liquid and confetti onto the courts before being removed by security staff. After a half-hour stoppage to clean the court, Keys completed her win over Romania’s Cirstea 6-2, 6-1.

There were also protestors in the stands with a tournament spokesman telling AFP that at least one person had tried to glue their feet to the floor in order to slow their removal.

“Obviously it’s not the greatest feeling when you’re on court, your first reaction is kind of your own safety,” said Keys.

“Maybe banning cementing glue from bags would be a start. It’s obviously something that’s becoming more of an occurence and something that tournaments are going to have to figure out how to stop.”

In the men’s draw, fourth seed Andrey Rublev, winner of the Madrid Open, was shocked 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in his third match by French qualifier Alexandre Muller, while sixth seed and reigning Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Briton Cameron Norrie in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7-1).

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic described his shock elimination from the Rome Open by Alejandro Tabilo on May 12 as “concerning”, two days after he was hit on the head by a bottle which he said has caused nausea and dizzy spells.

“I don’t know, to be honest. I have to check that. Training was different. I was going for kind of easy training yesterday. I didn’t feel anything, but I also didn’t feel the same,” Djokovic said after his 6-2, 6-3 third-round loss to the Chilean.

“Today under high stress, it was quite bad – not in terms of pain, but in terms of this balance. Just no coordination. Completely different player from what it was two nights ago.”