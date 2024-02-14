Naomi Osaka hopes for better returns after copying Novak Djokovic style

DOHA – Naomi Osaka said she had taken a leaf out of Novak Djokovic’s tactical playbook and tweaked her return game at the Qatar Open after the former women’s world No. 1 earned back-to-back wins for the first time in almost two years.

The 26-year-old from Japan struggled to find her rhythm after returning to the circuit in January, following a 15-month break from the tour during which she had her first child, Shai.

Osaka lost in the second round in Brisbane in her first tournament back before falling at the first hurdle at the Australian Open and in Abu Dhabi.

However, after beating 15th-seed Caroline Garcia, who defeated her at Melbourne Park, in the Doha first round, she showed glimpses of her best form in a 6-3 7-6 (11-9) win over Petra Martic of Croatia on Feb 13 to reach the last 16, where Osaka will face Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

A technical tweak may have helped, she said.

“I did change my return – I don’t want to say ‘style’ but I guess form. I don’t know how to describe it,” the four-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

“Like, before I was taking one step, one step, and then jumping in, but now I’m just jumping in with both feet, because apparently Djokovic does that, so why not copy the best returner in the world?“

Osaka, who last won two straight matches at tour level in 2022 at the Miami Open, said that a conversation with coach Wim Fissette sparked the adjustments to her game.

“It was frustrating knowing that my serve is one of the best serves, dare I say, in the world,” Osaka added.

“But I just really wanted to work on the things I know should be a lot better and the return was one of them. We were talking about it a lot in the off-season and leaving Melbourne, definitely needed to improve it.”

Her next opponent Tsurenko won nine straight games from 3-1 down in the first set to knock out fourth-seed Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-2. It was the Ukrainian’s first victory over a top-10 player in five years.

Jabeur has endured a difficult start to the year. She admitted she was still hampered by a right knee problem that affected her in Abu Dhabi.

“Definitely much better than last week, but it’s still there, unfortunately. It will not heal in two or three days, but I’m doing my best to heal it, and I think it’s going to be very positive for the next weeks,” said Jabeur.