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Zhang Yihan of Nanyang Girls' High School in action against Xu Weiran of Raffles Girls' School during the girls' C Division table tennis final at Pasir Ris Sports Hall on Aug 6.

SINGAPORE – Before her singles match in the girls’ C Division table tennis final on Aug 6, Nanyang Girls’ High School’s Zhang Yihan felt nerves creeping in.

Her team were leading four-time defending champions Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) 2-0 and Yihan had the chance to end her school’s eight-year wait for the National School Games title.

That only gave the teenager more pressure, which intensified because her opponent, Xu Weiran, was an old friend and former teammate from Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.

But the Secondary 2 student cast these thoughts aside to beat her former teammate 3-2 (11-7, 8-11, 4-11, 11-3, 11-6) at Pasir Ris Sports Hall and help Nanyang Girls’ clinch their first C Division title since 2018.

She said: “I hadn’t played with her (Weiran) for a long time since we went to different schools so I was really nervous and scared because I was afraid that if I lost, I would put extra stress and pressure on my teammates but I’m glad it turned out fine.”

It was not an easy match for Yihan, who had to claw her way back after trailing 2-1 in games.

But she pushed through with the encouragement from her teammates and coaches, who told her to focus only on doing her best for every point.

Yihan said: “I just forced myself to focus and I knew I had to try my best for every single point because if I lost, it could be the end of the match and Nanyang had waited so long to finally get this chance so I didn’t want to ruin it.”

The first singles match was won by Yihan’s teammate Sun Shixuan, who beat RGS’ Joly Peh 3-1 (11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6), while Amelia Huang and Megan Tan put Nanyang Girls’ 2-0 ahead with their 3-1 (11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-5) victory over Natalie Toh and Chong Jin Han.

Sun Shixuan of Nanyang Girls' High School celebrating a point won against Joly Peh of Raffles Girls' School during the girls' C Division table tennis final at Pasir Ris Sports Hall on Aug 6. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Then came Yihan’s win over Weiran to seal the title, before Geraine Chin and Hou Yunxin overcame Elizabeth Oh and Li Ruiqi 3-2 (11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 5-11, 12-10) in the second doubles match to extend their edge.

RGS’ Sophia Lim edged out Clara Tan 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 10-12, 11-3, 17-15) in the last dead rubber to ensure the tie finished 4-1.

Nanyang Girls’ captain Geraine was pleased to see her team’s efforts pay off, saying: “This is our first time winning gold in eight years so I feel really happy and proud of everyone.”

RGS captain Jin Han congratulated their opponents on the win, adding: “We tried our best and for every match we put in our best and all the time we’ve been training was all for this.

“The outcome today was expected, but as long as my team and I tried our best, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Vice-captain Weiran said: “Next year, we’ll work harder, strive for success and put in our best effort in every competition.”

There was even more drama in the boys’ final, which went down to the wire as Raffles Institution (RI) beat defending champions Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) 3-2 to reclaim the crown they last won in 2024.

Thaddeus Lim gave RI the lead after coming from behind to beat Marcus Shi 3-2 (4-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 13-11) in the first match of the final.

However, HCI edged ahead by winning the next two matches, with Sun Qihang and James Hee recording a 3-1 (9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9) win over Tan Zhi Yue and Keegen Tang, before Lian Yunzhe won 3-1 (11-13, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8) against Ang Ray Teng.

RI then levelled the tie when boys’ doubles pair Tan Rui Xiang and Gabriel Low swept Sean Lei and Heng Yeow Ping 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-4) to force a decider.

The tension was palpable during the decisive boys’ singles match between RI’s Neo Cheng Ming and HCI’s Ian Lei, as both schools were eager to clinch the title.

Neo Cheng Ming of Raffles Institution in action against Ian Lei of Hwa Chong Institution during the boys' C Division table tennis final at Pasir Ris Sports Hall on Aug 6. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Backed by the cheers of his teammates, Cheng Ming prevailed 3-1 (11-4, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7), barely showing any emotions as his teammates rushed towards him to celebrate their victory.

The Secondary 1 student, 13, said: “I was really nervous because it was 2-2 and my match was the decider so I just decided to focus on the ball. I didn’t think about the outcome and I just encouraged myself and my teammates did that too, so I managed to overcome it.”

Captain Thaddeus, 14, admitted that watching the match was nerve-racking but was glad the team saw it through.

The Secondary 2 student added: “It feels great but we still have to focus on the following year and try to maintain what we’re doing now so that we’ll be able to get the title next year too.”

HCI captain Yunzhe, 14, was encouraged by his teammates’ passion, even though they did not retain their title.

The Secondary 2 student said: “It was heartwarming to see all my team members were trying hard to win even though we lost.

“Our team spirit is quite strong and we’ll just try again next year.”