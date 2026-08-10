Straitstimes.com header logo

Nairobi submits bid to host 2029 World Championships

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Runners compete during the women's 5000 meters run at IAAF World Athletics Championships national trials at the Nyayo national stadium Nairobi, Kenya, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Runners compete during the women's 5000 meters run at IAAF World Athletics Championships national trials at the Nyayo national stadium Nairobi, Kenya, September 13, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

Aug 10 - Nairobi has formally submitted its bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, seeking to become the first African city to stage the sport's flagship event.

• The Kenyan capital faces competition from London, Rome and Munich for hosting rights.

• Kenya's government has committed full backing for the bid, including the infrastructure, security and organisational support required to stage the championships.

• Kenya has previously hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships in Mombasa, the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi in 2017 and the World Under-20 Championships in the capital in 2021.

• Nairobi also staged the African Athletics Championships in 2010.

• World Athletics is expected to announce the host city for the 2029 championships in September. REUTERS

See more on

Athletics

World Athletics Championships

Kenya

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.