Nagoya organisers regret Pakistan and S Korea travel mix-ups

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NAGOYA, Japan, Sept 29 - Organisers of the Aichi-Nagoya Games apologised for a travel mix-up on Monday, which saw Pakistan reaching a wrong venue ahead of their volleyball match against Uzbekistan, which eventually had to be delayed to salvage the situation.

Pakistan captain Murad Jehan posted a video on Instagram to share what he called "another mismanagement" after they arrived at a wrong venue for a Pool A match.

A Games spokesperson said the South Korean men's team also missed their practice session after reaching a wrong venue.

"Both teams boarded buses bound for the wrong destinations. We would like to offer our sincere apologies to both teams for the inconvenience this caused," the spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Pakistan team was scheduled to head to Okazaki for their match, but their bus went toward Inuyama, where the practice venue is located.

"The route was later corrected, and upon their arrival in Okazaki, the match was held after pushing back the start time.

"While delaying the start time was undoubtedly a major inconvenience to the team, by adjusting the competition schedule, we were able to ensure that the match itself was conducted properly."

Pakistan brushed off the disruption and cruised to their second successive victory with a 3-0 win.

The organisers had earlier apologised for the transportation and logistical issues that have plagued the Games. REUTERS