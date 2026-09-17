Nagoya faces possible typhoon threat early in Asian Games

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NAGOYA - Asian Games organisers are bracing for possible weather disruption in the opening few days of the multi-sports gathering, with the possibility of a typhoon hitting the Aichi-Nagoya coast on Sept 21.

The 20th Asiad officially starts with the opening ceremony on Sept 19, but football, basketball and volleyball competitions are among those already underway in the region.

Tropical storm Dujuan was located off Japan’s Pacific coast as of 0300 GMT (11am, Singapore time) on Sept 17 and heading north-west towards central Japan, where Nagoya is located. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 90kmh and gusts of up to 126kmh.

Torrential rains hit Nagoya and the surrounding region last week, leaving schools closed, train services suspended and forcing several hundred athletes to evacuate their accommodation.

Kosei Inoue, Japan’s chef de mission for the Games and a senior executive board member of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), addressed the weather threat at a press conference on Sept 17.

“Due to the heavy rain and severe weather, some competitions have already experienced delays or postponements, and there is also a possibility that a typhoon could approach on Sept 21,” he told reporters.

“Under these circumstances, we are holding thorough meetings within the JOC to ensure that we are fully prepared and capable of responding appropriately to these situations.”

Potential weather woes aside, the Games were also hit by other issues on Sept 16.

Defending Asian Games men's football champions South Korea were late for a training session after the bus did not show up at the team hotel, media reports said.

The Koreans, who beat Qatar 4-1 in their Group D opener at the Aichi-Nagoya Games on Sept 15, arrived 20 minutes late for their recovery session in Nagoya the following day after officials scrambled to find a replacement bus.

The transport mishap came after the bus carrying the team to the Sept 15 match took them to a baseball ground instead of the Mizuho Rugby Stadium. They reached the stadium 30 minutes after the scheduled arrival time.

A Korea Football Association official said several teams were facing transport issues, Yonhap News reported.

"Minor issues regarding vehicle scheduling and operations have been continuously arising during every training session and official event throughout the tournament," the official said.

"This is a situation that all teams currently participating in the tournament are facing, not just us."

South Korea will play Saudi Arabia in their final group game on Sept 22. REUTERS