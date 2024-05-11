Nadal falls to Hurkacz in Rome Open second round

ROME – Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Rome Open in the second round on May 11 with a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Defeat by seventh seed Hurkacz casts doubt over whether clay-court icon Nadal will play at the upcoming French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles.

Nadal has said that he will play at Roland Garros only if he feels competitive after a raft of injury problems over the last two years which have left him languishing 305th in the world rankings.

And the manner of his elimination in his first-ever encounter with 27-year-old Hurkacz was a step backwards after reaching the last 16 in Madrid.

“I’m definitely really proud of myself,” said Hurkacz, when asked about how he had handled the occasion. “Playing Rafa is something special. It’s just different, especially being on clay, the surface that he has just dominated over the past 20 years. No one will ever have a record like him on this surface.

“He’s just bigger than the sport at the end of the day. So many people follow him and he inspired so many guys, so I’m just really happy to have had that experience today.”

Nadal held his own in the first two games in the first set, which took 26 minutes to complete. Hurkacz had saved Nadal’s five break points to hold for 1-0, but the Pole then let slip two break chances in the second game.

“That was probably the longest three games I will ever play in my life,” said Hurkacz. “I think I found my serve and that definitely helped my confidence build. Actually after those long games, I got into a pretty good rhythm and felt, ‘OK, I can go like this forever’.

“I just tried to compete. Obviously the score looks the way it does, but I knew I had to be on top of my game throughout the whole match. If I had dropped just a little bit, he was going to be right back there. That was the really tough part, and I was trying to manage it as good as I could.”

Nadal’s challenge then faded away as errors handed Hurkacz points.

The 37-year-old twice gave away breaks of serve with miscued drop shots in the first set which Hurkacz closed out in 49 minutes as he blew through five straight games.

And the match was as good as done when Hurkacz, who did not drop a single service game, broke Nadal in the third game of the second set to set up a famous victory.

That level of dominance over Nadal on clay, much less a court where he has won a record 10 titles, would have been unimaginable a few short years ago.

Hurkacz added: “I wanted to play him so much, especially on clay, so just being able to share the court with him, especially with the atmosphere at the beginning of the match, how people really love him and support him… It’s tough to explain in words. But the whole atmosphere surrounding the beginning of the match was just different.”

But Hurkacz will face Tomas Etcheverry in the third round after likely ending Nadal’s love affair with Rome as the 22-time Grand Slam winner looks set to call time on his career at the end of the season. AFP