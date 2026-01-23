Nabilai Kibunguchy bids to use Singapore Premier League stint as stepping stone to Kenyan national side

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Over two years ago, Nabilai Kibunguchy made a cameo for the Kenya national team, an experience that has whetted the defender’s appetite for international football.

Born in the United States to Kenyan parents, the 28-year-old switched allegiances from the US to Kenya, and even featured briefly in a 2026 World Cup qualifier as a substitute in November 2023.

And the lanky defender is hoping his stint with Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League will ultimately see him don the colours of the Harambee Stars again.

“It’s always been my goal to represent Kenya. It’s my roots, where my parents are from. The pride of representing where you come from means a lot, so when I made that switch, I was very happy,” said Kibunguchy of moving to Singapore.

Towering at 1.91m, Kibunguchy is the first African player to feature in the SPL since the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Joel Tshibamba, who had a four-month stint with Warriors FC in 2017.

Born in Sacramento, California, Kibunguchy found football through watching English Premier League side Arsenal – who he believes to be on track to winning the quadruple this season – with his father.

From there, his playing career began, eventually earning a call-up to the US Under-19 national team in 2016, when he shared a dressing room with future national players such as Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Major League Soccer (MLS) veteran Brandon Vazquez.

“These players had already turned professional and experienced a lot at a high level at that time. After that camp, I really thought, ‘Yeah, I can go professional and work my way up the ranks’,” he said of the experience.

Kibunguchy was previously with MLS team Orlando City’s reserve side, who play in the third tier of the American league.

Through his Thai agent, he signed a deal with Hougang last August, grabbing his first opportunity abroad and the chance to try something new, growing on and off the pitch.

Nabilai Kibunguchy (centre, red) signed for Hougang United in order to grow as a person on and off the pitch, which he believes he has been able to do so far. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Since then, Kibunguchy has adapted to life in Singapore well, although he experienced some culture shocks initially, including taking public transport to and from training, while also struggling to get used to the weather.

He is also enjoying life with Hougang under Thai coach Pannarai Pansiri.

“He puts in the work for us, whether it’s late nights in the office or early sessions, so we do the same for him. We all love playing for him,” said Kibunguchy.

Crediting Pannarai’s work in giving the team “more structure”, Kibunguchy will be hoping the players keep their tactical discipline when they meet league leaders Lion City Sailors at Bishan Stadium on Jan 24.

Nabilai Kibunguchy (left) cites a positive relationship with coach Pannarai Pansiri (right, pink top), noting that the team is hungry to fight for him to get their desired results. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

He said the key to victory for sixth-placed Hougang is to “remain as a group”.

“We have to remain very strong and not let them get through us easily. We need to remain as a solid defensive block, especially in the midfield, and make them play over us, not through us,” added the Kenyan.

Sailors coach Aleksandar Rankovic is keeping his cards close to his chest, but recognised that his team, who have a perfect six wins from six matches, would be foolish to underestimate the Cheetahs.

He said: “(Hougang) have quality players, and we need to be prepared to the maximum.

“We need to put in the same effort in every game that we play, and as usual, we want to get another three points.”

Geylang International v Tampines Rovers (Jan 23, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

Following a seven-star performance against the Young Lions, Tampines Rovers will be looking to keep pace with the Sailors when they welcome Geylang International to Our Tampines Hub on Jan 23. The Eagles suffered a 3-0 defeat by the Sailors in their last match on Jan 18.

Balestier Khalsa v Albirex Niigata (Jan 25, 7.30pm, Bishan Stadium)

The Tigers will want to make amends after failing to convert a 2-0 lead into a win against Hougang on Jan 18, but standing in their way are third-placed Albirex Niigata, who can thank defender Nozomi Ozawa’s 87th-minute heroics for edging them past Tanjong Pagar United 3-2 on Jan 17.

Young Lions v Tanjong Pagar United (Jan 26, 7.30pm, Jalan Besar Stadium)

The Young Lions have received a boost, after veteran goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud’s one-match ban for his sending-off on his second debut was rescinded. The Jaguars will be hoping to put some room between themselves and Young Lions, with three points separating the sides at the tail end of the table.