N. American sports leagues hit by uptick in virus cases

TORONTO • An explosion of positive Covid-19 tests left three major North American sports leagues scrambling to control outbreaks on Wednesday, as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger and fans faced the prospect of again being barred from arenas.

Despite soaring positive tests, the National Football League (NFL) has not cancelled any games, even after close to 100 players went on the Covid protocol list this week.

A source with knowledge of the testing said 94 positive tests were recorded from players from Monday through Wednesday evening.

Of the NFL's 32 teams, as of Wednesday, 22 had at least one player in Covid protocol.

But commissioner Roger Goodell said there were no plans to cancel or postpone the Cleveland Browns' home clash tomorrow against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is the next game in line.

"I think the things that made us successful was keeping safety first," he said on NBC News.

"Second, being willing to adapt at all times. It's clear even in the last couple of weeks that the changes are pretty significant and different than before, and it calls to modifications to our protocols in general, and we're working with the players' association on that."

The National Hockey League (NHL), already dealing with a backlog of postponed games, was bracing for more headaches as the Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames confirmed players and staff were forced into Covid protocols.

Along with postponements, some Canadian teams will be playing future games in half-filled arenas after the Canadian and Ontario provincial governments announced new restrictions on Wednesday to combat the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators and the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Toronto Raptors will see attendance reduced to 50 per cent.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), owners of the Leafs and Raptors, said anyone attending will have to adhere to strict mask-wearing protocols or risk ejection.

"Capacities for events at MLSE venues, including Maple Leaf and Raptors games at Scotiabank Arena, will be reduced to fifty per cent capacities effective Saturday," it said in a statement.

The NBA on Monday saw its first games of the season postponed when 10 Chicago Bulls players and additional staff members were placed in health and safety protocols, forcing the rescheduling of two contests.

"Like the rest of the country, we have seen an increase of cases around the League," a spokesman said. "We will... update our protocols as deemed appropriate by our medical experts."

