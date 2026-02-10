Mystery of breaking medals baffles Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics organisers

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A medal on display after the Women's Big Air of the Snowboarding competitions at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games in Livigno on Feb 9.

MILAN – Whether gold, silver or bronze, there is one thing Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics medals have in common: they can break.

Games organisers on Feb 9 said they had launched an investigation into a spate of mishaps that have left Olympic medallists, including American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson, sporting a chipped medal.

“We are fully aware of the situation and you have seen the pictures,” Milano-Cortina chief games operations officer Andrea Francisi told a press conference on Feb 9. “We are looking into what exactly the problem is.

“We will pay maximum attention to the medals... so that everything will be perfect because this is one of the most important things for the athletes.”

A source close to the situation said that issue may stem from the medals’ cord, which is fitted with a breakaway mechanism required by law.

The system is designed to release automatically if pulled with force, preventing the wearer from being choked.

Johnson is one of several decorated athletes in Italy who have seen their medals snap, crack and pop only minutes after the award ceremonies in the first few days of the Games.

“It is heavy, it’s broken,” Johnson told reporters shortly after the podium ceremony, showing off her damaged medal in one hand as the separated ribbon hung around her neck. “I was jumping up and down in excitement, then it just fell off.”

She is not the only one, with German biathlete Justus Strelow seeing his bronze medal lying cracked on the floor during celebrations at their team headquarters.

Sweden’s cross-country skier Ebba Andersson’s silver from the women’s skiathlon suffered a similar fate.

“The medal fell in the snow and broke in two,” Andersson was quoted as saying by Swedish broadcaster SVT. “Now I hope the organisers have a ‘Plan B’ for broken medals.”

US figure skater Alysa Liu posted on Instagram that the ribbon had come off her gold medal, which she won in the team competition on Feb 8.

Fellow team event gold medallist Ellie Kam said Liu, her roommate, was jumping for joy when the medal fell and picked up “a couple of dents”.

“She was so excited that she was jumping up and down, and the medal is a little bit too heavy for the ribbon, I think, so it just popped off,” Kam told Reuters on Feb 9.

Liu later had the medal replaced, Kam said. “It was a lot more drama than I thought there was going to be when I got back to my room,” she added. “But all is well and good.”

The medals have a clean-cut design and represent “discs of ice” made of two halves that join through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols in the middle.

The halves represent the individual athlete and network behind their success, made up of family, team and coaches. They also have two different textures, a frosted and polished one.

The gold medals weigh about 500 grams – as much as the silver medals – and contain 6 grams of gold. The bronze medals are slightly lighter at 420 grams.

Organisers also apologised on Feb 9 for the surface of the medals podium at the Feb 8 figure skating team event after some competitors complained that it damaged their skates.

“The anti-slip surface of the podium caused some damage to the athletes’ skates. Milano Cortina 2026 is taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a re-occurrence,” officials said in a statement.

Several skaters had to get their blades re-sharpened after stepping off the medal podium on Feb 8, prompting comments on social media about the surface of the podium.

All the medallists – the US, Japan and Italy – came onto the ice for the ceremony but had no skate guards handy when it came to stepping onto the podium. REUTERS