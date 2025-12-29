My wish list for sport for 2026

Go then, inch up a rock wall for the first time. Get in a canoe and cut the water. Run one kilometre farther and feel the ragged, reviving breath of exhaustion. Toss your age aside. Heingchul Shin ran the Boston Marathon in 2025 in 3:19:10. He was 70.

I wish all this for you in 2026. I wish you’d hang out at practice while a national athlete labours. A diver falling stylishly from 10m. Shannon Tan hitting a hundred wedges . Repetition is boring yet it’s a devotional prayer. Greatness is an act of faith. Academics can wait, for some young people have an adventurous spirit which deserves to be unshackled and celebrated.