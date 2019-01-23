My Melody Run makes its worldwide debut in Singapore on May 12

SINGAPORE - Fans can look forward to another Sanrio-themed run on May 12, as My Melody makes its worldwide debut in Singapore.

The inaugural 5km fun run will be held at Sentosa.

Runners will receive a series of exclusive My Melody Run merchandise including a My Melody Runner's T-shirt, plush, bib, goodie bag and medal. Fans can also look forward to a festive opening ceremony with inflatable sweets and desserts, and sweet-themed checkpoints.

The run will also feature a carnival site with various games and activities such as a human claw machine.

There will be a special appearance by My Melody herself so that fans can get up close and personal with the white rabbit.

"We've been looking to bring My Melody Run to South-east Asia for quite a while now. We're fully aware of how passionate the Singaporean fans can get over Sanrio characters. This will be the first of hopefully many (in) more years to come," said a Sanrio Hong Kong spokesman.

Early bird tickets are now available at $60 until March 31.

For more information, visit www.mymelodyrun.com.sg or the official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MyMelodyRunSG/