Mutakamilah gears up for 1st Group challenge

Five-time British Champion Jockey Murphy to take the reins on 2YO in King Fahad Cup

Mutakamilah (Abdullah Alfairouz, white cap) eventually edging past stablemate Taqaarir (Camilio Ospina) to win by a neck in the Princess Setah Bint Fahad Aldamer Cup (1,600m) at King Abdulaziz racecourse on Dec 5.

– Racegoers will see an action-packed Saturday at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz racecourse, where top quality gallopers will vie for glory in two Group 1 contests, one Group 3 action for the Purebred Arabians and two Listed races.

Five-time British Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy, who won the title in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024 and 2025, has strong chances on Dec 27.

Riding for the White Stable of King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz and partners, the Irish jockey will jump aboard the recent Princess Setah Bint Fahad Aldamer Cup (1,600m) winner Mutakamilah in the first of two Group 1 races, the 800,000 riyals (S$273,000) King Fahad Cup for two-year-olds.

Trained by Ahmed Mohamoud, the daughter of Mucho Gusto was full of grit when she took out her fourth win from six career starts in the Princess Setah Bint Fahad Aldamer Cup on Dec 5.

The chestnut filly was still three lengths behind stablemate Taqaarir (Camilio Ospina) at the 200m, but under a strong drive from Abdullah Alfairouz, she gradually wore down the leader before getting up by a neck on the line.

Mutakamilah won on debut in a 1,200m contest on July 25 before claiming two 1,400m races on Aug 16 and Aug 30.

She was also not disgraced with a third behind Taftakher Be’esmaha at her first attempt over the mile in the HRH Prince Saud Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Cup two starts ago on Oct 31.

Thirteen runners will contest the 800,000 riyals Group 1 King Khaled Cup.

This 1,800m race for three-year-olds sees the Ahmed Abdulwahed-trained Badr Alsamawi move up in grade after striking in the Group 3 Ministry of Justice Cup (1,800m) at his last start on Nov 21.

The prolific-winning mare Motathabetah is also up in class after scoring by seven lengths last time in the Group 3 Ministry of Defense Cup (1,600m) on Nov 7.

While Murphy will sit out the Kind Khaled Cup, he will be back on board former UK galloper Gran Descans – previously trained by Harry Charlton – in the 800,000 riyals King Saud Cup.

Trained by Mohamoud, the three-year-old son of Frankel lines up in the Listed race, following his debut fourth in the Listed Crown Prince Cup (2,400m) on Dec 5 when under Christophe Soumillon.

Before arriving in Saudi Arabia, Gran Descans won three races over the 2,400m and 2,300m from six starts in the UK.

Eighteen runners have been declared for the 2,000m event, in which the White Stable also fields stablemate and recent Listed Crown Prince Cup second Haqeet under Ospina.

The Red Stable of Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Abdulaziz sends out the Sultan Bin Jalal-trained My Frankel along with Motafared. My Frankel and Motafared will be ridden by Adel Alfouraidi and Nawaf Almudiani respectively.

The top-rated galloper in the field is Tariq Almansour’s mount, Thundersquall, who races in the colours of Prince Saud Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

Trained by Muteb Almulawah, the Dubawi six-year-old is bidding to continue his rise through the ranks after claiming the scalp of Wait To Excel over the course and distance on Nov 29.

The other Listed race is the 800,000 riyals King Faisal Cup over 1,600m.

Waqtuk, who will be ridden by Alexis Moreno, bids to confirm recent form with Uncle, Ya Dar and Power Of Beauty, while Ospina rides the White Stable’s Star Of Wonder.

Formerly trained by Brad Cox in America, Star Of Wonder landed the Public Security Cup (1,600m) on Nov 8, beating the forementioned Waqtuk, Power Of Beauty and Ya Dar. The son of Uncle Mo is a fascinating arrival in Riyadh.

The Group 3 Imam Turki bin Abdullah Sword (1,600m) for the Purebred Arabians carries a purse of 900,000 riyals and sees UAE President Cup (1,800m) winner Najeeb Alzaman aim to replicate his beating of Nadem Al Molwk Al Khalediah, and win for the 11th time in his 16-race career.

Also carrying a prize fund of 900,000 riyals is the 1,200m Imam Mohammed Bin Saud Cup (1,200m) which features the Red Stable’s quartet of Fighter, Rustom Basha, Saodad and Jahdoon.

The Sami Alharabi-trained Jahdoon, who has Ricardo Ferreira in the irons, is bidding for his fifth win on the bounce. JOCKEY CLUB OF SAUDI ARABIA