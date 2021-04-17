Muraahib trials well for Group 1 Lion City Cup

Three-time winner Muraahib, now with champion trainer Michael Clements after four runs for a second under trainer Donna Logan, is shaping up nicely for next Saturday's $300,000 Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m.

Clements is pleased with the six-year-old Australian-bred's trial on Tuesday morning. Ridden by jockey Shafrizal Saleh, the bay gelding finished a close second to Nowyousee, who clocked a swift 59.15sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

"That was Muraahib's first trial for us. He showed good early speed and relaxed quite nicely up front," said Clements. "He extended well once Shafrizal gave him his head. He hasn't raced for a while, so he had a bit of a blow."

Muraahib's last race was on March 20, when he beat only one home in a Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m. His three successes, all under trainer Lee Freedman, were over 1,200m (twice) and 1,400m.

Shafrizal was also impressed with Muraahib's trial.

"This horse seems to be getting better. He's improving," he said. "He's a big horse with big strides. It was a nice trial, he gave me an easy ride right through."

The entries for the Lion City Cup closed on Tuesday. Muraahib is sixth on the list with 89 points. The field is led by trainer James Peters' Grand Koonta, with 103 points.

Clements will also enter his Queen Elizabeth II Cup-Singapore Derby hero Top Knight (102), Celavi (73) and Tuesday (68), who probably has to win tomorrow's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,100m to secure a place. Celavi has been scratched from the same race.

The connections of Muraahib have booked jockey A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who has won on the horse before.

Muraahib is now owned by young healthcare entrepreneur Kuldeep Singh Rajput, who bought the Oscar Racing Stable-owned gelding from Freedman's horse dispersal sale when he returned to Australia last month.

Rajput, who owns Gandharvi Stable, has acquired four new horses from Australasia.

"Kuldeep has bought four yearlings from Australia and New Zealand through my bloodstock agent Bevan Smith," said Clements.

"I helped them choose as well. They are the right types for our track.

"Breeze-ups are coming up soon, so there could be more new horses on the way for Kuldeep."