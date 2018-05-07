Special Olympics athletes celebrate Mother's Day

SINGAPORE - To celebrate Mother's Day, 26 Special Olympics Singapore athletes enjoyed a bonding session with their mothers at a high tea event organised by Procter & Gamble and NTUC FairPrice on Sunday (May 6).

Joined by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower Low Yen Ling, the guests captured special moments in an interactive photo booth, indulged in food by celebrity chef Forest Leong and enjoyed a sharing session by some of the mothers at Blu Kouzina, a Greek restaurant in Dempsey.

In her welcome speech, Ms Low said: "We want to honour and appreciate all mothers. They are the heartbeat of each family. They bind the family together, and create that firm and secure foundation for us to grow and develop our potential. They are our society's unique force, connecting and nurturing our future generations for a better tomorrow."

The afternoon concluded with a cheque presentation of $20,000 to Special Olympics Singapore on behalf of P&G and NTUC FairPrice. The event was part of P&G's annual Thank You, Mom campaign, now in its fifth year.