LONDON – These are the moments to savour for Manchester City. Even for a mega-successful football club, being 90 minutes from the achievement of a dream, the endgame of the project set out by the club’s owners when they employed Pep Guardiola, are golden, glory days.

Manchester United trod a similar path for their treble of 1999, beating Newcastle United in an FA Cup final to complete a domestic and league double before destiny awaited in Barcelona.