Mr Monaco a worthy favourite

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Mr Monaco (Zac Lloyd) winning the Group 3 Manion Cup (2,400m) at Rosehill on March 21. Jamie Melham takes over the ride in the Group 1 Sydney Cup (3,200m) at Randwick on April 11.

1 River Of Stars

Ran fourth in the 2025 Melbourne Cup. Finished 6.63L fourth to Aeliana in a Group 1 over 2,400m at Rosehill last start. Go close.

2 Campaldino

Scratched

3 Changingoftheguard

He needs to improve on his recent form. At his last start, he finished 5.29L ninth in a Group 2 over 2,600m at Randwick.

4 Soul Of Spain

He will find this easier than his last-start 7.28L sixth to Aeliana in the Group 1 Tancred Stakes (2,400m) at Rosehill. He should not be far away.

5 Whisky On The Hill

Emerging stayer who impressed when winning a Listed race over 2,600m at Flemington last start by 0.75L. Each-way chance.

6 Valiant King

Group 1 Caulfield Cup placegetter last spring. At his last start he finished 9.47L seventh in a Group 1 over 2,400m at Rosehill. He should be ready to improve.

7 Paradise Storm

Scratched

8 Piggyback

She will find this easier than last-start 7.16L fifth in a Group 1 over 2,400m at Rosehill. Her best form gives her a place chance.

9 Athabascan

He was runner-up in this race in 2024 and fifth in 2025. At his last start, he finished a 2.97L fifth in a Group 2 over 2,600m at Randwick. Each-way.

10 Juja Kibo

Consistent stayer who is yet to be tested over 3,200m. At his last start, he finished a 2.42L third in a Group 2 over 2,600m at Randwick. Cannot be ruled out.

11 Mr Monaco

He followed a win in a BM88 (2,000m) at Randwick with another one in a Group 3 over 2,400m at Rosehill. Emerging stayer who has claims.

12 Machine Gun Gracie

2025 Western Australia Derby winner who impressed in a Group 3 win over 1,900m against her own sex at Rosehill last start. Big step-up in distance.

13 Newlook

Lightly raced stayer who finished strongly to win a Group 2 over 2,600m by 1.18L at Randwick last start. Keep in mind on that effort.

14 Litzdeel

Promising staying mare. At her last start she finished 0.75L second in a Listed race over 2,600m at Flemington. Great lightweight chance.

15 Highland Bling

He is racing well but stepping up in class. In his last start, he was beaten 0.06L when second in the Group 2 Adelaide Cup (3,200m).

16 Hutchence

He is not racing well enough. Hard to have on his last-start 5.22L ninth in a BM78 (2,200m) at Warwick Farm.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club