Mr Malek can upset

Group 2 Stewards' Cup winner Mr Malek may have run a little below expectations in his last two starts, but he is always a horse capable of rising to the occasion.

At stake today is the $300,000 Group 1 Raffles Cup over 1,600m in Race 11 (5pm) at Kranji.

To be honest, his fourth behind Hard Too Think in the Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m as the $10 favourite was not entirely a bad effort.

Last start, he was third to likely Raffles Cup favourite Lim's Lightning in Kranji Stakes A over 1,400m.

Mr Malek's trainer, Steven Burridge, reckons Lim's Lightning will be hard to beat at level weight. But he is not ruling out an upset by his charge over the suitable 1,600m trip.

"There are other good horses like Big Hearted and Minister to beat as well," said the Australian.

"But Mr Malek has come through his last race very well. I'm very happy with his condition.

"You never know what can happen in a race. If circumstances are in his favour, he may bounce back."