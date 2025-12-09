Mr Desira will get dream run from barrier 1

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mr Desira (Vincent Ho) winning a Class 4 (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Oct 15. He will contest the fourth leg of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship on Dec 10 and has drawn barrier 1 and jockey Hollie Doyle.

Race 1 (1,650m)

9 Family Fortune will need things to break his way given his get-back, run-on pattern, but this race sets up perfectly for him with plenty of genuine speed engaged. With Joao Moreira taking over, this shapes as an ideal opportunity for him to finally shed his maiden status.

[ο]6 Tsuen Wan Glory draws inside for the first time in a while, which suits his pattern. He has done little wrong this campaign and arrives off a narrow neck second at the course and trip.

3 Sterling Wongchoy continues to improve with racing this campaign. Fourth-up, off a neck second on his first attempt in Class 5, and mapping to stalk the speed from a soft draw, he is firmly in the mix.

[ο]12 Strongest Boy will let it all unfold ahead of him and charge late. If the leaders overcook it early, he becomes a winning chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Good Prospect gets his chance to break through. His first run in Class 5 was full of merit, closing strongly into fourth from well back. Barrier 1 now gives him the ideal platform to settle closer and produce a winning finish.

1 Telecom Power also draws perfectly in barrier 2 and should enjoy a near-identical run to his closing second on his first attempt in the grade. He is clearly knocking on the door.

10 Noble Deluxe can be forgiven for his last two efforts where he was trapped wide without cover throughout. His earlier form was encouraging and, with a softer run likely from a better draw, he can rebound.

12 Lucky Generations has not filled a placing in 14 starts, but Moreira taking the reins and his strong late fourth in a similar race last start give him some appeal.

Race 3 (1,650m)

7 Bull Attitude did plenty right on his first look at the course and distance. A moderately run race left him with too much to do, yet he still charged late to finish a neck away in second. On that evidence, he deserves another chance to go one better.

4 Prestige Ricky turned a corner when trying Happy Valley for the first time, boxing on for third from a wide draw after being held up late. Barrier 2 offers a much cleaner run and he can continue to progress.

2 The Azure must navigate the outside draw, but James McDonald softens that blow. His form has been building steadily this campaign and his last-start fifth in a genuinely run race carried merit.

5 Aeroinvincible maps for a favourable position just behind the speed. Fourth-up, off a close third at this track and trip, he looks set to run another good race.

Race 4 (1,000m)

8 Beauty Thunder can rebound returning to this track and trip. He won well two back before a luckless all-weather run where he was caught wide on the pace and entitled to weaken late. A good trial since suggests he is back on song.

7 Honest Witness looks primed for a first-up strike. Barrier 2 allows him to use his natural speed to land in the right spot, and his earlier form hinted he was close to a win.

11 Bunta Baby is trending the right way this campaign and arrives off a fast-finishing second to Mr Desira, indicating strong form. He has slipped far enough in the ratings to pick up a win on his current mark.

2 Super Sixty has been threatening in all three runs this term. With a bit of luck from barrier 11 under Moreira, he will fight out the finish.

Race 5 (1,650m)

3 Corleone is hard to look past. He was an authoritative winner first-up in Novembe, sitting handy before putting the race away by more than two lengths, and he looks a horse with plenty more to offer. Remaining in Class 4 keeps this within reach, especially from barrier 2 with Ryan Moore aboard.

2 Star Mac dips into Class 4 for the first time and is well placed to make an impact. His last run was a slashing fourth against a very slow race shape and, with the right run from barrier 10, he should be right in the thick of it.

4 Quantum Patch has been threatening since the slide into the grade and maps far kinder after another muddied trip where he still closed well for fifth.

6 Amazing Gaze is worth another look despite failing as the odds-on favourite last time. He was not beaten far, draws kindly in barrier 3, and cheekpieces on first time may help sharpen him up.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Sky Cap drops back into Class 4 where he is better placed, holding a one-from-two record in the grade. The last time he found himself in a similar scenario, he led throughout to beat Bienvenue, which was strong form. Barrier 2 gives Moreira control of the map and he looks hard to beat fresh.

10 Winning Money is trending the right way and it is no surprise to see Purton jump aboard. He will appreciate a softer draw after being forced to roll forward from the outside gate second-up, when he travelled at a solid tempo and was only grabbed late.

4 Flying Wrote also gets a boost coming into a lower draw. That has not stopped him from performing well this season, with a runner-up finish to Bienvenue followed by a tough win despite covering ground.

2 Argento Ocean gets every chance to go back-to-back from barrier 1.

Race 7 (1,650m)

3 Silvery Breeze is ready to convert consistency into a win. He arrives off back-to-back seconds this campaign, the latest a neck defeat by Uranus Star on his first look at Happy Valley where a clearer passage likely sees him go one better. With plenty of pace engaged, the race shape should play perfectly to his profile.

2 Flying Fortress will also relish a genuine tempo. His third-up return to form when runner-up to Super Unicorn was strong and sets him up to be in the finish.

6 Max Que has hit his straps with two wins and two thirds from four starts this term. He now switches to Happy Valley for the first time, but brings solid Sha Tin formlines around horses like Beauty Bolt which measure up well.

5 Another Zonda maps to be one of the pace factors and continues to hold his form without breaking through.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Mr Desira is a horse on the rise and now faces a fresh, test up into Class 3 against some seasoned performers following his second win from five starts. The key in his favour is drawing barrier 1, which guarantees him a perfect trip to measure up.

5 Akashvani did not have the kindest of trips when beaten a neck into fourth as the odds-on favourite. It was a sound effort under the circumstances and he is worth another look.

12 Tourbillon Golfer has always hinted at potential and, despite drawing wide last start, he produced an impressive pillar-to-post win. That was in Class 4, so this is a new challenge, but he drops weight and finally draws better.

3 Pakistan Legacy went too hard in front first-up and was entitled to fade. His strong Sha Tin form reads well for a switch to Happy Valley, and he appeals at odds.

Race 9 (1,800m)

1 Johannes Brahms is easy to forgive for two runs that read worse than they were. First-up he was not far off My Wish despite being held up for half the straight, while second-up he copped a check at the 350m that ended his run. Third-up and getting his first look at Happy Valley, he can hit his straps.

2 Speed Dragon gets a tailor-made set-up. He is unbeaten both third-up and at this track and trip, and that profile alone bodes well.

7 Sky Heart comes through a strong Sha Tin race where he was solid from an on-pace position. He will be in it for a long while from barrier 3.

11 The Boom Box took to the city circuit immediately when winning at his first try. The rise to 1,800m and Class 2 present genuine queries, but he is a horse with upside who possesses a turn of foot.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club