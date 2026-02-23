Mover And Shaker can make things happen again

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) MRS STORMIATRIX built on a pleasing Highveld introduction to finish second over the track and trip last time behind an unexposed male rival, so she would not have to improve much – if at all – to open her account.

(5) WISPINTHEWILLOW remains open to improvement but has already shown enough to challenge the selection.

(2) JAWBREAKER and (4) Hurricane Power will likely fight out the remaining trifecta and quartet berths.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) STAR BLAZE justified market support by finishing second on debut over this track and trip. She would have benefited from that experience and, with natural improvement, she could go one better.

Newcomer (4) NATIONAL BLISS could also have a say, especially if the market speaks in her favour.

The returning (2) DUCHESS DI and (1) EMPRESS WU have the form and experience to fight out the finish too.

Race 3 (1,450m)

Stablemates (4) DEAR DOC and (9) NIGHTSHINE have shown promise in two introductory sprints and are bred to improve over this extended trip. Both of them have wide starting berths to negotiate, but that should not prevent them from playing leading roles.

A bigger threat to the principals will likely come from newcomer (2) COVER CHARGE. Watch the betting for clues.

(5) EHHFIFTEENKJOE fits a similar profile and has earning potential too.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) SHADOWLINE produced a career-best effort in her only outing over this distance, so a repeat of that performance under a 2.5kg claimer could suffice. Huge chance.

(4) GREENSIDE GIRL and (1) BLOOD OF EDEN are open to improvement stretching out to this trip for the first time.

Older rival (5) COOL REGGAE also has the form and experience to make her presence felt.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(9) VIXENINTHEVINEYARD has found one too good in each of her last three starts, so she would not be winning out of turn.

Younger filly (8) WAR TALK fits a similar profile as she finished second in two of her last three starts, and can make amends after her disappointing latest outing.

(4) INCLUSION and (2) THOONSIL remain open to improvement, but have already shown enough to be competitive.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) MOVER AND SHAKER sprung a 50-1 surprise when winning over the track and trip last time, beating (4) RAFA BAY. He is weighted to confirm his superiority and needs only to repeat that last-start improvement to win again.

The versatile (5) PLUS FOUR had excuses last time, but should have a role to play if bouncing back to earlier form.

(2) MAGIC TATTOO is not to be ignored, having finished fifth behind Mover And Shaker last time.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) PRECOCIOUS has thrived since relocating to the Highveld and confirmed as much with a winning handicap debut over the track and trip earlier in February. She remains open to improvement and, despite a resultant eight-point penalty, looks good value to complete the hat-trick.

Hard-knocker (2) BOSUM BUDDY has claims too.

Fellow 3YO (3) GASLIGHT DANCER is also bidding to complete a three-timer after consecutive course-and-distance wins, so she is expected to pose a threat.

(5) MYSTICAL MISS acquitted herself well at this level last time and is not to be taken lightly off reduced marks.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(8) ANGEL’S OASIS has run well in two starts at a higher level since relocating to the Highveld, and a repeat of either runs off a slightly reduced mark should suffice.



Consistent hard-knocker (10) TIME FOR CHARITY has the means to pose a threat.

(3) BLINDFIRE and (6) QUEEN’S PACT could also make their presence felt if building on improved recent performances.