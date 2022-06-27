Motorsports: Singapore drivers make the step up to F4 racing

SINGAPORE - Just three years ago, Rishab Jain was still karting and focusing on simulated racing.

But in 2019, a karting session in Spain changed that after the Singaporean was told by the track owner that he had the potential to race professionally.

Although karting and car-racing are different as the latter involves the use of a gear box, Rishab adapted quickly and finished on the podium in his debut race at the 2021 Radical Cup Korea.

The National University of Singapore undergraduate, 20, has also made the step up to Formula Four racing this year, competing in the 2022 Italian Formula Four Championship with German team BWR Motorsports.

He said: "I'm looking forward to a good championship. What defines good is that every race is an improvement - that's how they determine what's a good driver and what's a driver who's going to be stagnant. I'm aiming to be better in every race."

Rishab's start in Formula Four racing comes slightly later than others, with many of his counterparts starting in their mid-teens.

But Rishab, whose ultimate goal is to race in Formula One, does not let this bother him.

The stakes are high for the 2022 Italian Formula Four Championship as they will determine whether he progresses to Formula Three, but Rishab is not worrying too much about the future yet.

He said: "It depends on where I stand and what are the chances of me going to F3. I'm not going to be stagnant in F4, not at this age. If there are no chances, I'm not going to regret what happens and this becomes a hobby for me. I've tried and tested and if it doesn't work, the next generation of people can try again."

Another Singapore driver who is also racing in F4 is Christian Ho, who has enjoyed his fair share of success in karting, coming in second in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy and the German Junior championship in OK-Junior karts in 2019.

After turning 15 at the end of last year, Christian was eager to start his F4 journey, which he sees as a stepping stone towards his dream of competing in Formula One.

He started F4 racing with a few rounds of races in the United Arab Emirates in February.

Christian joined Nicolas Todt's All Road Management stable last year and is racing with MP Motorsport, one of the biggest and most successful teams in the Spanish F4 Championship.