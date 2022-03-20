Motorcycling: Oliveira powers to victory in rain-hit Indonesia GP after Marquez crashes in warm-up

(REUTERS, AFP) - KTM rider Miguel Oliveira put on a wet-weather masterclass and held off world champion Fabio Quartararo in an intense battle to win the Indonesia Grand Prix in Mandalika on Sunday (March 20), as MotoGP returned to the country after a 25-year absence.

The emotional Portuguese promised to give the trophy to his daughter after finishing 2.205 seconds ahead of Yamaha's Quartararo, who started from pole, while Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco came third a further 3.158sec adrift in the rain-delayed second race of the season.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez missed the race, Indonesia's first grand prix since 1997, after a concussion following a crash in the morning warm-up session.

Quartararo was joined by fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco on the podium after the race was reduced to 20 laps from 27 due to safety concerns caused by extreme track temperatures before the start was delayed repeatedly because of torrential rain.

When it did eventually begin, Quartararo bolted into the first corner comfortably ahead but by the end of the first lap had been reeled in by Oliveira and Australia's Jack Miller on a Ducati.

Oliveira spent a couple of laps behind the Australian before realising he had the pace to stretch away as the sodden track began to dry.

"When I overtook him, I just tried to focus for the next five laps," said Oliveira, who won his fifth grand prix. "Then I built the gap and I was managing it the whole race but it was for sure not easy.

"The last couple of months have not been easy," the 27-year-old Portuguese said. "To be back with this win is very emotional for me.

"I promised my daughter I would get a trophy from Indonesia, so this one is for you baby."

Marquez was earlier ruled out with concussion after a horror morning warm-up crash that catapulted him into the air on turn seven.

The 29-year-old Spaniard's Honda cartwheeled end-over-end, as it disintegrated as he appeared to land heavily on his left arm and hitting his helmet on the ground at around 180kmh.

A shaken Marquez got to his feet and gingerly walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks where he was declared unfit to race.

He had already suffered a bruising weekend, having two crashes during qualifying on Saturday and had been due to start from 14th on the grid after being promoted one spot owing to a three-place grid penalty for Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli.

Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini, winner of the season's opening race in Qatar, held on to his lead in the championship standings despite finishing 11th in Mandalika, while Zarco's Pramac Ducati team mate Jorge Martin crashed out of his second straight race.