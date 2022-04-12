Motor racing: Teenage Russian karter apologises after salute storm

(REUTERS) - A 15-year-old Russian go-karter apologised for being "a fool' on Monday (April 11) and denied any fascist sympathies after he appeared to make a Nazi salute on the podium at a race in Portugal last weekend.

Motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), said in a statement it had launched an immediate investigation into Artem Severiukhin's "unacceptable conduct".

The Russian's Swedish team also announced it would be terminating his contract.

Video footage showed the youngster, racing under an Italian flag due to sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, tapping his chest with a clenched fist before raising his right arm in salute and then laughing.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport described the gesture, made while the Italian anthem was played after the Russian won the opening round of the European championship OK category in Portimao, as a Roman salute.

Film of the incident was widely circulated and condemned on social media.

Ward Racing, his team, said in a statement it was "deeply in shame" at his 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour.

"Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract," the team added.