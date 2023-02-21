Motor racing: Best in both worlds, Dillan Tan, 14, excels in sim and go-kart racing

SINGAPORE – Each week day Dillan Tan spends two hours practising on his racing simulator at home while on some weekends, he puts on his helmet and race gear to compete in go-kart races.

Straddling the virtual and physical worlds of motor racing is something that the 14-year-old enjoys and excels in, judging from his achievements in both.

In 2022, he was champion of the ROK Cup junior category in his go-kart while also winning the prestigious GT World Challenge Asia E-sports Championship, beating out regional drivers nearly twice his age in the pro category.

Last Sunday, he won the first of five rounds of the ROK Cup, this time in the senior category which comprises drivers aged 14 and above.

Dillan’s love affair with go-karting began seven years ago when he was in Primary 1, when he would wait patiently at the KF1 Kranji circuit while his dad, 42-year-old Daniel Tan, participated in night karting races. This was a weekly routine for them for more than a year.

Recognising Dillan’s interest in the sport, Tan eventually caved and rented a cadet kart – three-quarters the size of a regular kart for those aged eight to 12 – for his son. That same year in 2017, Dillan started competing in local and regional competitive races up till the pandemic halted his progress in 2020.

It was this pandemic-forced hiatus that introduced him to simulation racing, an e-sport that is known as sim racing, as Dillan used the down time to widen his skill set after his dad bought him a simulator.

Dillan, who equally enjoys karting and sim racing, said: “It is very different because in sim racing you cannot really feel much, except the movement of the steering wheel. In karting, you can feel everything – from the wind, G-force and bumps from the kerbs.”

Nowadays, Dillan, who studies at Beatty Secondary School, divides his time between both disciplines. He is aiming to win the ROK Cup to earn a ticket to the superfinal in Lonato, Italy, in October.

He said: “That’s the main goal for me this year in karting. I have competed in Indonesia and Sepang (Malaysia) before but I’m excited to compete in Italy.”

But even with his successes on the track, karting is a costly endeavour. Each year, Tan spends about $60,000 paying for expenses like Dillan’s competition entry fees, flights for overseas competitions, mechanics and tyres.

Should Dillan decide to take the next step into the Formula 4 South-east Asia Championship – an open-wheel racing competition run by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) – the costs would come up to about $500,000 per season.