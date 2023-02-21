Motor racing: Best in both worlds, Dillan Tan, 14, excels in sim and go-kart racing

SINGAPORE – Each week day Dillan Tan spends two hours practising on his racing simulator at home while on some weekends, he puts on his helmet and race gear to compete in go-kart races.
Straddling the virtual and physical worlds of motor racing is something that the 14-year-old enjoys and excels in, judging from his achievements in both.
In 2022, he was champion of the ROK Cup junior category in his go-kart while also winning the prestigious GT World Challenge Asia E-sports Championship, beating out regional drivers nearly twice his age in the pro category.
Last Sunday, he won the first of five rounds of the ROK Cup, this time in the senior category which comprises drivers aged 14 and above.
Dillan’s love affair with go-karting began seven years ago when he was in Primary 1, when he would wait patiently at the KF1 Kranji circuit while his dad, 42-year-old Daniel Tan, participated in night karting races. This was a weekly routine for them for more than a year.
Recognising Dillan’s interest in the sport, Tan eventually caved and rented a cadet kart – three-quarters the size of a regular kart for those aged eight to 12 – for his son. That same year in 2017, Dillan started competing in local and regional competitive races up till the pandemic halted his progress in 2020.
It was this pandemic-forced hiatus that introduced him to simulation racing, an e-sport that is known as sim racing, as Dillan used the down time to widen his skill set after his dad bought him a simulator.
Dillan, who equally enjoys karting and sim racing, said: “It is very different because in sim racing you cannot really feel much, except the movement of the steering wheel. In karting, you can feel everything – from the wind, G-force and bumps from the kerbs.”
Nowadays, Dillan, who studies at Beatty Secondary School, divides his time between both disciplines. He is aiming to win the ROK Cup to earn a ticket to the superfinal in Lonato, Italy, in October.
He said: “That’s the main goal for me this year in karting. I have competed in Indonesia and Sepang (Malaysia) before but I’m excited to compete in Italy.”
But even with his successes on the track, karting is a costly endeavour. Each year, Tan spends about $60,000 paying for expenses like Dillan’s competition entry fees, flights for overseas competitions, mechanics and tyres.
Should Dillan decide to take the next step into the Formula 4 South-east Asia Championship – an open-wheel racing competition run by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) – the costs would come up to about $500,000 per season.
Tan, a managing director at a printing and packaging firm, is realistic when asked about Dillan’s future in motor racing. He said: “I think the most viable route is for Dillan to pursue professional sim racing. Going into Formula One is almost impossible. The whole world is fighting for those 20 seats and, even if you are rich, without connections, there’s simply no way in.
“For sim racing, at least the cost is a lot less. As long as you have a top-end set-up (with a one-time cost of about $15,000), you have the potential to challenge the whole world, which is what he’s doing now. He’s earning his own prize money from these races.”
For now, Dillan, who signed with local e-sports team Legion of Racers in 2021, hopes to attract sponsors through his karting performances, which could also potentially help his flourishing sim racing career.
Melvin Moh, 34, co-founder of Legion of Racers, said: “I think the beauty about sim racing is that everyone can train at home whenever they want. It’s a one-time investment, unlike the money needed in karting. As such, it is a level playing field with more competitors and the margins are closer compared to karting. So I will say sim racing is a lot tougher, having done both myself.”
Dillan finished overall fourth on his debut in the 2021 GT World Challenge Asia E-sports Championship – described by Moh as “the biggest sim racing competition in Asia”.
If not for a disconnection in the second of five rounds at Zandvoort circuit, he would have finished higher. The next year, Dillan overcame the odds to win the overall title. Commenting on Dillan’s win, Moh said: “In 2021 I already saw he was pretty quick. But what I didn’t expect was the year after, when Dillan beat Andika Rama, a very experienced racer who is almost twice his age. The victory was an overwhelming one in 2022, he won four out of the five rounds.”
The future is bright for Dillan, who just like his racing idol Max Verstappen, has shown prodigious talent and a fearless driving style from a young age. While a career in motor racing may be a pipe dream, Dillan’s grit, patience and talent will help propel his sim racing dreams.
He added: “One day, I want to be like Jarno Opmeer, and succeed in both sim racing and real life.”