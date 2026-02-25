MotoGP braces for high-stakes 2026 season with grid in flux

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MotoGP - Indonesian Grand Prix - Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika, Indonesia - October 4, 2025 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team's Franco Morbidelli, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP's Miguel Oliveira and Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action with other riders during the sprint race REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Feb 25 - The 2026 MotoGP season is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal transition years in recent memory with a 22-race campaign defined by an engine freeze, contract intrigue, comeback arcs and the final roar of the 1,000cc era.

With the season opening in Thailand this weekend, this will be the final year before MotoGP downsizes to 850cc machinery in 2027, marking the end of an era that began in 2012.

Crucially, manufacturers must run homologated 2025-spec engines this year, effectively freezing performance development and putting a premium on optimisation rather than innovation while the beating heart of the machine remains locked in.

For dominant factories such as Ducati, that stability is an advantage. But for the challengers like Yamaha and Honda, who have fallen by the wayside, it increases the urgency to extract every possible gain from existing hardware.

Yamaha's long-anticipated V4 engine project looms in the background of this transition phase, while Aprilia and KTM aim to prove their current bikes are championship-ready.

CROWN AND FITNESS WEIGH HEAVY ON MARQUEZ

Reigning champion Marc Marquez enters 2026 carrying both his seventh MotoGP crown and the weight of a season-ending injury that served as another reminder of the physical toll defining his career.

After years of arm and shoulder trauma, every crash now carries consequences, making risk management as crucial as outright aggression over the long haul.

Ducati's machine remains the benchmark on the grid and Marquez's adaptability is unmatched. However, three crashes in pre-season testing in Buriram means the lingering question is no longer about his speed but his durability.

Younger brother Alex stepped out of Marc's shadow last year when he finished runner-up with Gresini Racing, establishing himself as a consistent front-runner capable of winning races and sustaining a title challenge.

A strong start and a steady campaign would not only reinforce his status as a contender but also elevate him into the centre of the rider market conversation for the next era.

MARTIN EYES REDEMPTION

Few riders enter 2026 with more to prove than 2024 champion Jorge Martin. His first year with Aprilia last season was derailed by crashes and injuries, robbing him of testing time, race rhythm and crucial development input.

Instead of mounting a title defence, he spent much of 2025 rebuilding his fitness. Now fully cleared and with a pre-season under his belt, 2026 represents a reset with the Spaniard saying this year is about "building my confidence again".

His teammate Marco Bezzecchi proved the Aprilia bike can compete when he finished third in the standings last year while also setting a lap record in testing at Buriram.

Martin's future at Aprilia is unclear, with a reported move to Yamaha on the horizon, but if he finds early momentum he could quickly reinsert himself into the championship conversation and rewrite the narrative of his Aprilia move.

CONTRACTUAL MUSICAL CHAIRS

Overlaying the battle on the track is a volatile contract landscape with several riders in the final year of their deals, meaning 2026 doubles as an audition for 2027's new technical era.

Media reports say Francesco Bagnaia could leave Ducati for Aprilia, paving the way for KTM's young phenomenon Pedro Acosta to take his place, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo is poised to make the switch to Honda.

Every podium, every dip in form and every injury will land more heavily than usual, each one shifting the pieces in an already restless game of contractual musical chairs.

The grid also welcomes one of motorcycling's most charismatic new arrivals in Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will be a MotoGP rookie at 29 with Pramac Racing.

The multiple World Superbike champion brings flair, aggressive braking and showmanship but MotoGP prototypes are a different discipline and his adaptation curve will determine if he can battle for the title in the future. REUTERS