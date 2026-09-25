MotoGP adds Buenos Aires, Adelaide to 22-round 2027 calendar

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Sept 25 - MotoGP next season will feature 22 rounds across five continents from March to November, organisers announced on Friday.

• Among the changes, Buenos Aires returns to the calendar, while the championship will make its debut at the Adelaide Street Circuit, which is set to host the penultimate round of the season.

• Adelaide effectively replaces Hungary's Balaton Park on the schedule, while Phillip Island drops off the calendar, ending its run as host of the Australian Grand Prix.

• The season will begin in Thailand, with Qatar brought forward to the second round in March after this year's race, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to November due to the conflict in the Middle East. REUTERS