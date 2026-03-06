Moto2 admits to scoring blunder after chaotic Thailand Grand Prix

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BURIRAM, March 6 - A scoring error in a double red-flagged Moto2 race at the Thailand Grand Prix awarded riders full championship points instead of the reduced haul mandated by the rulebook for shortened races, governing body FIM said on Friday.

Sunday's race at Buriram was stopped twice due to red flags, first for a crash on lap four and, with the race distance set to 11 laps for the restart, then another one.

Manuel Gonzalez won the race to earn 25 points in the season-opener but following a review, FIM said they identified an error in the total race distance completed.

"Under normal circumstances, race control software issues a prompt indicating that 50% of original race distance has not been completed in order to award half points," FIM said in a statement.

"Due to the multiple starts that took place at the Grand Prix of Thailand, the single lap completed on the second start, which should have been null and void, was incorrectly added to the overall race distance."

That ensured only 10 of the 22 laps were completed in the race.

"In accordance with the sporting regulations, the race distance actually completed requires half points to be awarded," FIM added. "The points allocation has therefore been corrected and updated championship standings will be published."

FIM said additional verification steps would be implemented to prevent similar errors in the future. REUTERS