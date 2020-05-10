Mother's Day Special

As part of their Thank You, Mom campaign, NTUC FairPrice and Procter & Gamble (P&G) will deliver 500 care packs to mothers of Singapore's Special Olympics athletes this weekend. The bundles, worth $50,000 in total, contain items like face cream, rice, cooking oil and milk. They are delivered to the recipients' homes. For Chan Kam Ling (above), whose son Jeremy competes in athletics and swimming, it was a welcome distraction from the coronavirus pandemic. She said: "Mother's Day was the last thing on my mind when we don't remember what day it is any more. When the care package arrived, it was as though suddenly someone thought of us mothers." Besides the care packs, P&G also donated $20,000 to Special Olympics Singapore.