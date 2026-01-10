Mothecombe gets it right at Meydan’s Lord North

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Mothecombe (Richard Mullen) holding off Fort George (Kieran Shoemark) to score in the Lord North Handicap (1,800m) at Meydan on Jan 9.

– Mothecombe was a little unlucky when third on his Meydan debut in the Palm Jumeirah Handicap (1,800m) in December, but made amends second-up by landing the featured AED350,000 (S$123,000) Lord North Handicap at Meydan on Jan 9.

Owned by the powerhouse Godolphin outfit, the four-year-old son of Ghaiyyath carried a featherweight of 53.5kg in the field of 12 and, with stable jockey William Buick unable to make the weight, Richard Mullen took the ride on the Charlie Appleby-trained gelding.

Mothecombe ($14) – who opened his account in a 2,000m race at Newmarket in September – was well positioned throughout the 1,800-metre contest, and eventually won by 1¼ lengths from the Ed Walker-trained Fort George (Kieran Shoemark).

“He broke well,” said Mullen. “Maurizio Pasquale, who rides him each day, does a great job, and he suggested taking the hood off.

“He’s a typical Ghaiyyath – they’re late developers – and he’s a big raw horse.

“He needs winding up, but he will get a mile and a half once he learns to race the right way.

“It was a strongly run race which meant we weren’t on top of each other, and that’s where he comes into his own.”

Fellow British trainer Jamie Osborne meant business with a large team for the 2026 Dubai Racing Carnival, and it is reaping rewards.

The former National Hunt jockey celebrated a double at Meydan’s second meeting in 2026, thanks to two very different horses.

First came the veteran Sean ($58), who won his first race after only three years and at the age of nine, in the opening DP World Digital Technology Handicap (1,900m) on turf.

The son of Excelebration was produced late by Saffie Osborne to secure his maiden victory, pouncing on Kathab (Myrzabek Kappushev), who looked to have the race won.

But it was a half-length success for Sean in his 11th start at Meydan.

“She’s ridden him fairly cold but I was pleased when they seemed to keep the pace going,” said Osborne, who was pleased with his daughter’s win on Sean.

“Its amazing as he’s nine years old and a bit of a family pet. Ian and Claire Barratt very kindly gave him to (assistant trainer) Jimmy McCarthy and I because they wanted to retire him and we said ‘not yet’.

“I’m ridiculously happy, it’s brilliant.”

The young rising star, who was the first female jockey to ride a winner at Meydan with Ouzo in the Lord Glitters Handicap (1,800m) in February 2024, was pleased Sean’s efforts paid off.

“I was off the bridle most of the way and he needs them to go fast,” she said. “Turning in, I thought if he’s ever going to win, its going to be today. The horse deserves it more than anyone as he’s an out-and-out tryer.”

The Osbornes’ second success came just 35 minutes later with owners Jim and Claire Bryce, whose Brotherly Love ($17) broke his maiden at his fourth attempt in the Mina Rashid Maiden (1,600m) on dirt.

A three-year-old half-brother to Osborne’s stable star Heart Of Honor, Brotherly Love was settled in mid-pack on the rails, but found plenty when asked for his effort, striding out for a four-length win over Yamdeek (Connor Beasley).

“We’re hoping he’s a proper horse and he did look like it,” said Jim Bryce.

“I’ve got to give the credit to Jamie as he bought him before Heart Of Honor even raced. We’ve recently bought the Kameko foal too, the last one from the mare (Ruby Love).”

Added Saffie Osborne: “He’s a much easier ride than his brother. He jumped, travelled well and I was concerned I was a bit too far forward, but he’s seen it out nicely.”

Jamie Osborne reckoned the Zoustar colt will relish the longer trips in future. He has plans to run him in the Listed Al Bastakiya (1,900m) on Feb 20, before the Group 2 UAE Derby (1,900m) on Dubai World Cup day on March 28.

“He looks like he’ll get better the further he goes,” he said.

“We don’t want to overrace him, so it’s unlikely he’ll go to the (UAE 2000) Guineas. The Al Bastakiya – UAE Derby is probably the route we’ll take.”

Owned by the Victorious Forever Stable and trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Flying Comet ($91) landed the featured Al Wasl Stakes (1,200m) under champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa. DUBAI RACING CLUB