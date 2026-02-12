Mosca brothers power Italy to maiden cricket T20 World Cup victory in 10-wicket win over Nepal
Brothers Justin and Anthony Mosca guided Twenty20 World Cup debutants Italy to their first win in the tournament, as their unbeaten half-centuries secured a dominant 10-wicket victory over Nepal in a Group C clash on Feb 12.
Justin (60) and Anthony (62) became the first brothers to score half-centuries in the same T20 World Cup match, as Italy, a country without a single natural cricket pitch, chased down a target of 124 with 44 balls to spare.
Italy’s decision to bowl first in Mumbai paid off when their spinners shut down Nepal’s attempts to get a partnership going, with Crishan Kalugamage (3-18) and Benjamin Manenti (2-9) getting wickets at regular intervals.
Player of the Match Kalugamage dismissed Nepal captain Rohit Paudel (23) and helped restrict the South Asian side to a meagre total of 123 in 19.3 overs.
The Italian openers, undeterred by the absence of their captain Wayne Madsen who dislocated his shoulder during the Feb 9 loss to Scotland, started aggressively with Justin Mosca hitting three sixes and three boundaries to help his team reach 50-0 in four overs.
He reached 50 off 37 balls in the 11th over, and Anthony hit a six in the next delivery to reach his own half-century.
Anthony scored the winning run with a shot towards cover, getting Italy to 124-0 in 12.4 overs, as his teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate their milestone victory.
“I always wanted to help the team win and do my best for my nation Italy... it's a massive moment for me after a lot of sacrifices,” said Kalugamage, a Sri Lankan-born pizza baker, as his voice shook during the post-match presentation.
Italy next face former champions England in Kolkata on Feb 16. REUTERS