Mortal Engine all fired up to go

Smart debut winner Mortal Engine is picking up from where he left off earlier this season.

The Michael Clements-trained four-year-old, who had been "MIA" after his Jan 3 first-up win, has impressed for his return to racing. Last week, he finished an eye-catching second to stablemate Sahabat in his trial.

It was a knee injury, which required surgery, which kept him away for so long.

But his trainer has reassured everyone that Mortal Engine has fully recovered and is hoping to get the "Engine" going again for his comeback in today's last of 12 races.

The champion trainer said that the racing comeback was already a victory in itself - and a first-up win will be a bonus. He believes the best is yet to come.

"After his last run, he didn't look comfortable from the knees. We thought he could get away with it with some rest, and we then brought him back in training," said Clements.

"But it soon became evident that he needed surgery. That done, he had another rest before resuming training.

"He had that one trial last week and he went really well. I then decided that he was up to having a run this week."

Clements conceded that it was not the ideal scenario for preparing a horse towards a two-from-two, but he is optimistic.

"Obviously, there'll be some queries, and him going up in Class 4 is also a question mark," he said.

"But he's a horse who showed us a lot of potential, and I think he'll be up to the mark."