Morgan Rogers hails Xabi Alonso for ‘exciting’ Chelsea goal spree

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Chelsea’s Morgan Rogers (left) celebrating with Pedro Neto after scoring their third goal in a 6-3 win over Leeds United in a League Cup third-round match on Sept 9.

LONDON – Morgan Rogers said Xabi Alonso has transformed Chelsea into an “exciting” force after their 6-3 win over Leeds United in the League Cup extended the Blues’ free-scoring start to the season.

Alonso has overseen a remarkable flurry of goals since taking charge at Stamford Bridge in the close season and their third-round rout of Leeds on Sept 9 was no exception.

The Spaniard watched as Chelsea trailed to goals from Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson before Cole Palmer pulled one back with a penalty in the 53rd minute before scoring his second goal just two minutes later.

Pedro Neto then put Chelsea ahead before Danny Welbeck made it 4-2.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got one back for Leeds, but Valentin Barco and Welbeck netted to ensure Chelsea moved into the fourth round in style.

Chelsea have scored 16 goals in Alonso’s first five matches in all competitions, winning four of them, to showcase their attacking talent.

Palmer, Neto and Rogers were all sent on at half-time against Leeds and immediately caused havoc in the visitors’ defence.

Rogers was the catalyst with three assists and the England midfielder, signed from Aston Villa in the summer, paid tribute to Alonso’s influence.

“It’s so enjoyable to play with high-calibre players that are here. I’m enjoying my football, trying to be free, and showing what I’m about,” said Rogers.

“Playing with a smile and playing free. Good things are happening at the moment, so it’s nice. It’s a really enjoyable team to play in.”

Palmer, a close friend of Rogers since their time in the Manchester City academy, has been revitalised by Alonso after a poor season last term.

“I’m enjoying it. All the attacking players, it’s a lot different for us. I think we still have a bit to go, but we are getting results which is the main thing,” he said.

Underlining the value of the bond between Palmer and Rogers, both 24, Alonso said: “For sure, it’s so important. To have a great chemistry between them.

“They enjoy assisting together. It’s important for the team.”

Former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso admitted he had taken a risk by making nine changes in a competition that could bring him a trophy in his debut season at the Bridge.

“Yeah, there was so many changes. There was a risk,” he said.

“Things weren’t going the way we planned, so we had to change (at half-time). I take responsibility with the first half.

“They knew they weren’t starting and they were ready to make an impact. I’m happy with the result and the reaction.”

Leeds manager Daniel Farke, who also made several changes to his line-up, said they need to defend better, adding: “It was a very equal game. The focus and detail could have been better.

“We tried to come back, but small, small details made the difference today.” AFP