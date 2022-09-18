Moreira keen to offset late start in HK

HONG KONG - Joao Moreira conceded he was still marginally short of complete fitness, but the four-time Hong Kong champion jockey will attempt to strike quickly on Sunday as he resumes at Sha Tin.

Moreira just returned from Brazil, where he had surgery during the off-season.

After riding in the trials at Sha Tin on Friday morning, he is again ready to joust with arch-rival Zac Purton for a 10th season.

Booked on eight rides, Moreira is confident he will soon be in peak condition after struggling physically last season.

"To be honest, I wouldn't be able to say that I'm 100 per cent fit myself," he said.

"I've been working hard, I've been doing the training, I've been doing everything I can to make sure that I get myself back to my best fitness.

"But I would say at this stage I would be 90 per cent.

"Give me another two weeks and then I would be back to my best fitness and health condition.

"I've done some surgery and the surgery has got me feeling so much better. The surgery has gone very well and put me where I wanted to be, and I might just need a little bit more time to be 100 per cent."

E Brother, who contests the first section of the Class 4 Bedford Handicap (1,200m, dirt) for Manfred Man, is among his rides.

"He gave me a good feel in trackwork and I would be very surprised if he did not go there and do his best. He's a dirt horse, his form indicates that, and I'm very happy to be getting on his back," said Moreira.

"Last season, he was running against some really decent horses on the all-weather track. He did get beaten, but it was only by a short margin in some of the races.

"If he can bring the same kind of form, that will be good enough to be very competitive and be the horse to beat.

"I'm quite confident he's going to be competitive."

Moreira's return to Hong Kong was delayed due to ongoing injuries which required treatment overseas during the off season.

After arriving on Sept 10, he had to forgo the first 2022-2023 Sha Tin race meeting on Sept 11 to serve the compulsory three-day compulsory quarantine in Hong Kong.

HKJC